Police beat: NLR officers find drugs, gun in stop; Police wake up man in car, arrest him

NLR officers find drugs, gun in stop

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday they said was a felon with a stolen gun and drugs in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop Thursday evening, Jamal Doss, 26, of North Little Rock started walking away from the vehicle before an officer detained him, the report states.

An officer saw a bag of suspected marijuana in clear view and searched the car, finding a Ruger handgun reported stolen and more suspected marijuana.

Doss is a felon and cannot own a firearm. He was on probation, the report states.

Doss is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of a firearm by a certain person, theft by receiving of a firearm and drug possession, all felonies.

Police wake up man in car, arrest him

A Little Rock man faces multiple felony drug and firearms charges after police report they found him asleep at the wheel of a car Friday morning and arrested him.

Officers responding to a call found Demetrius Edwards, 30, asleep behind the wheel of a Toyota Camry that was in reverse and was stuck against a curb on Falcon Court.

After knocking on the window failed to alert Edwards, officers smashed the driver side window and removed Edwards, arresting him. A search located drugs and a gun inside the car.

Edwards is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana, all felonies.