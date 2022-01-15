Noland prepared for success

A lot can happen between now and September, but there are questions about the quarterback position when you look at the Arkansas football roster.

KJ Jefferson will be among the nation's top returning quarterbacks, but he is one of only three on scholarship and reserve Kade Renfro tore knee ligaments during bowl practices.

Hence, a light bulb almost blinded me during an interview with fourth-year baseball pitcher Connor Noland. Could he be interested in one more fling at football? He did start one game as a quarterback as a true freshman in 2018.

"If they need me for one game late in the season, I'd do it," Noland said. "I will say that I'm getting old and my body is not what it once was.

"I watched the championship game with Alabama and Georgia, and noticed the hitting. I would not survive much of that."

That's not raising his hand all the way as a volunteer quarterback, but Noland might get his arm twisted by his roommate, linebacker Bumper Pool.

"I still live with Bumper," Noland said. "I watch practice film with him. I will say that I'm still interested (in football)."

Be clear about that last line: he's interested in watching, not playing football. His focus is on what most think is going to be a big season as a starting pitcher for the baseball team.

After fighting through a forearm injury last spring that limited his action to 18 innings, Noland admits that health is a primary concern as he prepares for his last try at college pitching. He'll be 23 on July 20. He needs to make this season count if he is to move on to professional baseball, his lifetime goal.

"I'm recovered," he said. "I'm healthy. I feel great. I spent all summer working to get over (the forearm injury). I've put in the right work."

It's a big jump even from late in the season when Noland became a valuable addition to the bullpen. He was 1-0 with one save against Ole Miss in the third game of the SEC Tournament when he didn't allow a hit over three innings with four strikeouts.

"I was feeling better then, but was still recovering from the injury," he said. "I wasn't going to bow out on my team. So I was just trying to give them a little. That game in the SEC is one of the few times everything was clicking. I didn't have much rhythm at any other time."

It's a different Noland now -- the old Noland. All in the program have seen it and applaud Noland's work ethic over the last six months. Head coach Dave Van Horn raves about what he sees from the Greenwood native.

"Connor is the best he's been since he got here," Van Horn said. "He reminds me of what we saw when he came down from football as a freshman."

Noland's first bullpens thrown that winter were unreal. He could locate all of his pitches and that's rare for a true freshman. It's the reason he made 19 starts on the way to Freshman All-America honors by Perfect Game and gave up football.

"He's like that now, but with better stuff, better velocity," Van Horn said. "He's back.

"He can keep the ball down. He's not walking batters. He's got great control."

Pitching coach Matt Hobbs sees the same kind of jump from Noland that Kevin Kopps made after great summer workouts in 2020. No one is predicting a Kopps-like season for Noland, but it's a fun thought.

"Connor had the best fall among our front-line pitchers," Hobbs said. "It was 180 degrees from the previous fall.

"We have a great offense, but he was able to attack them in the fall. He got himself fit and was much better."

Noland said he agrees with Van Horn that his control is consistent, much like his freshman season.

"I'm able to attack both sides of the plate and make it hard on hitters," he said. "I am able to do that with off-speed pitches, too."

He's got "multiple out" pitches, but it's a great fastball that is the difference-maker now.

"What I've got now is a sinker that's really effective," Noland said. "So it's the fastball that is my best pitch."

It's a fun time for Noland.

"I'm super comfortable right now and confident," he said. "I put in the work. Some of it was diet and a lot was what I did with (strength coach) Blaine Kinsley. Some of it was cardio.

"I knew this was my chance to take it to the next level. It could be my last year and I wanted to put everything on the table and have no excuses."

Included in his summer workouts were drills from Kopps designed to strengthen his injured forearm.

"I had my own regimen, but he showed me some workouts," Noland said. "But I also had a plan from Blaine. He's one of the best for baseball in the country. I've dabbled in a lot of strength programs with my football background.

"What Blaine can do is create a program that fits every athlete. Everyone is a little different as far as needs. It is very easy to follow his guidance."

There is also motivation from Kopps, the winner of every major player of the year award in college baseball last year.

"He did the impossible," Noland said. "What he did is show us all that it can be anybody's time. When you get your chance, take advantage of it. He did, so be ready.

"What was he -- in his sixth year or his 28th year -- just always be ready. Prepare so when it comes you can step forward."