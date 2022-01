Arrests

Bentonville

• Tyler David, 29, of 1410 J St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with domestic battering. David was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Richard Kirk, 50, of 1206 B Whipporwill Lane in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Kirk was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.