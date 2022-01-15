TENNIS Djokovic appeals ruling

Novak Djokovic’s effort to play in the Australian Open despite being unvaccinated for covid-19 moved to a higher court as the No. 1-ranked tennis player appealed the second cancellation of his visa. Djokovic was not seen on the online feed available to the public for the 15-minute procedural hearing, which began just two days before he is scheduled to play his first match of 2022 at Melbourne Park. Judge David O’Callaghan ruled that lawyers representing Djokovic and the government would need to submit written arguments later today and scheduled a further hearing for Sunday morning. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke blocked the 34-year-old Serb’s visa, which was originally revoked when he landed at a Melbourne airport last week. But it was restored Monday by a judge on procedural grounds, because Djokovic was not allowed to have a lawyer with him at the airport. Deportation from Australia can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that may be waived, depending on the circumstances. Djokovic has a record nine Australian Open titles, including the past three in a row, part of his overall Grand Slam haul of 20 championships. He is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most by a man in history. Djokovic has acknowledged that his travel declaration was incorrect because it failed to indicate that he had been in multiple countries over the two weeks before his arrival in Australia.

GOLF Strong finish helps Henley

Russell Henley set a strong target Friday in the Sony Open when he was 6 under over his final six holes and closed with a 30-foot eagle putt for a 7-under 63 and a three-shot lead among the early starters at Waialae. So much of the morning was up for grabs after 18-hole leader Kevin Na began to fade, with as many as five players having at least a share of the lead. Henley made the turn by holing a greenside bunker shot for eagle on the par-5 18th hole, only to miss the green long and into a back bunker for bogey on the toughest first hole. And then he couldn’t miss. He birdied both par 3s on the front nine from inside 10 feet, holed a pair of 12-foot birdie putts and finished with his eagle. That put him at 15-under 125, three shots ahead of Haotong Li (65), and four clear of Matt Kuchar. Waialae is where it all started for Henley. He began his rookie season in 2013 at the Sony Open by setting a 36-hole record at the time at 126 and outlasting Scott Langley in a weekend duel to win. Henley previously had won on the Nationwide Tour when he was still at Georgia. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under on Friday but missed the cut.

BASKETBALL Durant fined $15K

Kevin Durant has been fined $15,000 for using profane language during an interview after the Brooklyn Nets’ 114-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The NBA announced the fine on Friday, saying Durant declined to participate in an interview with the league about the incident. The star forward had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets in the loss. Brooklyn has played five games in the past week because of covid-19-related schedule adjustments, going 2-3 in those contests.

FOOTBALL Kelly staying at UCLA

UC L A Coa c h C h i p Ke l ly agreed to a new four-year contract Friday after leading the Bruins to their best season since 2015. The agreement came two days before the $9 million buyout on Kelly’s original contract would have expired. Kelly said he had discussions about returning to Oregon last month before the Ducks hired Dan Lanning. UCLA had its first winning season in Kelly’s tenure in 2021. It went 8-4 and closed with three consecutive wins, including a 62-33 blowout over Southern California. The Bruins earned their first bowl appearance since 2017, but could not play in the Holiday Bowl against North Carolina State due to covid-19 protocols. Kelly is 64-32 as a college coach but is 18-25 in four seasons at UCLA. He took over after Jim Mora Jr. was fired in 2017 and had a roster predominantly filled with underclassmen his first two seasons.

HOCKEY Islanders’ forward suspended

New York Islanders forward Ross Johnston was suspended for three games without pay by the NHL on Friday for an illegal check to the head against New Jersey Devils forward A.J. Greer. Johnston was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head early in the first period of the Islanders’ 3-2 home victory Thursday night. The suspension will cost Johnston $15,000. The 6-5 left wing has two assists in nine games this season.

SKIING Kilde first in downhill

The rivalry between Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt emerged again Friday in a World Cup downhill in Wen-gen, Switzerland. Kilde edged Odermatt by 0.19 seconds to win one day after his Swiss friend had won a super-G in another duel on the storied Lauberhorn hill. They have now combined to win 11 of 19 men’s World Cup events this season. Beat Feuz was third Friday, 0.30 behind the Norwegian winner, while seeking a record fourth win in his home country’s signature race. Kilde’s second downhill win of the season was the fifth of his career and first at one of the historic back-to-back race venues in January — the Lauberhorn at Wengen, and Hahnenkamm at Kitzbuhel, Austria. It earned him 100 points and lifted him to the top of the season-long downhill standings. Still, the 2020 overall World Cup champion barely cut the gap on Odermatt in the overall standings. Odermatt has six race wins compared to Kilde’s five yet his relentlessly consistent results have built an overall lead of nearly 400 points.