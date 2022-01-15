OPINION | WALLY HALL: Sophomore Williams saves Razorbacks in final 2 minutes against LSU

In 26 seconds of game time, Jaylin Williams saved the Arkansas Razorbacks, allowing the Hogs to escape with a 65-58 win over the No. 12-ranked LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

With 1:25 to play, Williams, a sophomore from Fort Smith, was falling, and he would have traveled. But he saved the possession for Arkansas by bouncing the ball off an LSU defender.

Just 13 seconds later, the 6-foot-10 Williams hit his only three pointer of the game, to put Arkansas ahead 61-58.

And he wasn’t finished.

LSU came down and attacked the basket. Williams drew the charge with 58 seconds to play, and the Razorbacks would get a rebound basket and two free throws to set the final score.

The Tigers were 15-1 on the season and 3-1 in Southeastern Conference play going into the game, and they were favored by seven points.

Arkansas won its second SEC game of the season after routing Missouri on Wednesday night. The Hogs are now 12-5 on the season and 2-3 in conference play.

Head coach Eric Musselman missed the game because of surgery Thursday to repair three tears in his left shoulder rotary cuff. Keith Smart was acting head coach.

Williams finished with his third consecutive double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

JD Notae led all scorers with 19 points, and he played the final 10 minutes with four fouls.