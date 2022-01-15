100 years ago

Jan. 15, 1922

OZARK -- Millard Pendergrass, in jail here charged with killing Clay McElroy, will be given a preliminary hearing before Justice Ben Townsend. The shooting occurred at 4 p.m. yesterday on the main street of Ozark. McElroy, it is said, was returning from a hunting trip, and was carrying a rifle. When he approached within a few feet of Pendergrass, McElroy was fired upon, and died about 13 minutes later. Pendergrass shot without warning, witnesses say. The trouble between the two men grew out of attentions Pendergrass is alleged to have paid McElroy's 15-year-old daughter.

50 years ago

Jan. 15, 1972

• The State Police have reported that 65 persons died in traffic accidents in Arkansas during December. Inattention, excessive speed, driving while intoxicated and failure to yield the right of way were cited as the leading causes. The 65 deaths occurred in 53 fatal collisions. The Little Rock District had 11 traffic fatalities. Grant and Hot Spring counties were the only counties in the district free of traffic deaths during the month. Troopers in the eight-county area investigated 240 accidents. Pulaski County had the highest accident rate, with 129. A total of 974 accidents were reported in Arkansas during December.

25 years ago

Jan. 15, 1997

• A mobile home fire ignited by a wood-burning stove killed a Pulaski County couple, Jacksonville firefighters said. The Pulaski County coroner's office removed the bodies of Odell Powell and his wife, Pearline, both 65, from their home after the 3 a.m. fire destroyed the structure. The fire, caused by a wood-burning stove in a central room, trapped the couple in their bedroom, said Jacksonville Fire Marshal Capt. Charlie Pope. ... Pope said reports indicate 12 people were in the mobile home when the fire started. ... Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. George Craig said detectives won't investigate the deaths unless Pope rules the fire suspicious. Pope said the fatalities are the first this year for Jacksonville firefighters and the first attributed to a faulty heater.

10 years ago

Jan. 15, 2012

SEARCY -- Each year, the Kensett Civics Awareness Club holds a special ceremony on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the civil rights leader and remember his message of unity. ... Each year the event focuses on one of three groups -- men, women or youths. This is the youths' year. Smith said one youth and one young adult will share what King and his legacy mean to them. ... Another group will use the King ceremony as an unofficial opener for its Black History Awareness Celebration. The celebration will feature several events over the next month into mid-February that will focus on black history. The Black History Awareness Celebration will include a health fair, a career day, a parade, a reception with a guest speaker, and a concert. This is the seventh year the celebration will be held.