PB logged weather extremes in '21

The year 2021 was a year of weather extremes for the Pine Bluff area.

According to the National Weather Service, last year was the warmest in five years, with triple-digit temperatures not seen in nearly six years, and it had a string of below-freezing high temperatures that came with a record snowfall.

Before the end of July, Pine Bluff had not seen high temperatures of 100 degrees or more for five years, 11 months and 23 days. On July 30, however, the top temperature was 101 degrees. Before that stretch of below-100 degree days, the record had been three years and one month.

Additionally, on the warm side of the calendar, there were 80 days in which the high temperatures were 90 degrees or higher, which was the most Pine Bluff had seen in two years.

As for low temperatures, the weather service said, there were 35 days with temperatures at or below freezing, making it the most in two years. And there were nine days in which the high temperatures were below freezing -- most of that coming during the big freeze in February -- which was the highest number of sub-freezing days in 21 years.

During the February storm, Pine Bluff, on Feb. 15, recorded a low of zero, making it the coldest day here since 1966.

If wearing shorts on Christmas Day made December seem warmer than usual, it was. Compared with a 30-year average, December temperatures were more than 12 degrees higher than usual.

And the frigidly cold weather in February was almost 11 degrees below normal.

As for snow, there was some in January and February, but it was only measurable in February. And at 18.5 inches, it was quite measurable.

"It fell within the space of four days, and it was a record amount," said the weather service. "This made 2021 the snowiest year in Pine Bluff since 1966, and the second-snowiest on record. Since official records began in late 1883, only one other year has had more snow and that was in 1966 with 25.1 inches."

As for rain, 2021, despite some flooding in the area, was the first year in four years with below-average precipitation, and it was the driest year in seven years. During 2021, there was measurable precipitation on 116 days, which was the fewest rainy days in two years. In all, 2021 saw almost 45 inches of rain.