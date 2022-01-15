PREP BASKETBALL: Gentry's girls enjoy another close-call win

GENTRY -- The victories continue to pile up for Gentry's girls, but so are the close calls they must endure.

The Lady Pioneers won by single digits for the fourth time in the past two weeks with a 44-38 victory over Pea Ridge on Friday night in 4A-1 Conference action at Pioneer Gymnasium.

The six-point decision matches the biggest margin of victory for Gentry (19-0, 5-0) in its past four games. The Lady Pioneers, however, almost watched a 13-point lead slip away over the final 3 minutes.

"We have to figure it out," Gentry Coach Toby Tevebaugh said. "I think some of it is we need to work on some of those situations in practice. We're young, and when a team starts gambling and going all out, we need to understand how to execute against that."

Gentry appeared to be in control when it went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter and turned a one-point lead into a 41-28 cushion with 2:58 remaining after Alyssa McCarty hit back-to-back layups. Pea Ridge (11-9) had hit only one three-pointer at that point, but the Lady Blackhawks hit three in a row as part of a 10-0 run and pulled within 41-38 on Leah Telgemeier's three with 35 seconds remaining.

Pea Ridge then had a chance to tie the game after it forced a turnover, but Telgemeier couldn't get another three-pointer to fall. McCarty then hit a free throw to make it a four-point game with 17.6 seconds left, and Brynn Cordeiro hit two more with 5.4 seconds remaining to close out the scoring.

"I thought we had the game under control," Tevebaugh said. "But give credit to Pea Ridge. They made some plays that they had to make, and we didn't execute. At our last timeout, I told our girls that no matter what happens we figure this out and get it done, and we did."

Shelby Still proved instrumental in Gentry's first offensive charge as she scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter. Her points were part of a 13-2 run that gave the Lady Pioneers a 27-16 lead with 2:16 left in the third quarter.

Pea Ridge then scored the next 10 points and pulled within 27-26 after Mia Dayberry's three-pointer with 7:40 remaining. Still then ended the run with a three-pointer and sparked Gentry's final offensive run.

"Still's a heck of a player," Tevebaugh said. "She has struggled lately, but I saw something midway in the third quarter against Prairie Grove like a light switch came on in her. She's played really well since then, so I think her confidence is built back up. And she can score."

McCarty added 12 points and was the only other player in double digits for Gentry, which won't play again until Friday against Huntsville. Lauren Wright finished with 13 for Pea Ridge.