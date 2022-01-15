PREP BASKETBALL: Lamar shakes off slow start, downs Baptist Prep





LAMAR -- The Lamar Lady Warriors carried a bad Thursday practice into the first quarter on Friday night.

Then they looked like the No. 2 ranked team in Class 3A in the third quarter, and that was plenty to carry the Lady Warriors to a 57-45 win over Baptist Prep at Carl Ramsey Court.

Lamar (16-1, 6-0 3A-5) missed its first 11 shots, committed two turnovers and missed both of its free throws in the opening four minutes.

"The first quarter looked like our practice," Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman said. "It wasn't very good, and that's on me."

Baptist Prep (11-5, 3-3) took only a 5-0 lead during that time but bumped it to 12-2 six minutes in with Josie Stewart hitting a 3-pointer and canning two free throws along with Alivia Slayton cleaning up Lamar's missed with seven rebounds in the first quarter.

"I thought we played really hard," Baptist Prep coach Chris Smith said. "We played well and did what we were supposed to do as far as the game plan, especially on the defensive side of the ball for the most part. They weren't hitting shots either."

Baptist Prep still led 14-12 on a driving bucket by Mary Burnett with 5:08 left before the half, but Lamar finished the first half with a rally and led, 21-18.

"We made a few shots in the second quarter and had some things go our way," Schluterman said. "We weren't making shots, and we all kind of fell into that slump. We quit talking on defense. Once some of them went in it picked up the morale."

The third quarter was textbook for Lamar.

The Lady Warriors reeled off an 18-0 run to open the second half and took a 39-18 lead with 4:06 left in the quarter.

Freshman guard Kori Sanders had four buckets in the run and capped it with consecutive steals and layups. Morgan Cochran swished a pair of 3-pointers from the corner, and Karley Williams had a bucket off an offensive rebound and hit two free throws.

"The second half, they took it to another level," Smith said. "We didn't."

After Stewart hit a 3-pointer for Baptist Prep, Lamar finished the third quarter with a 13-2 flurry to complete a 31-point third quarter.

Shae Taylor drilled a pair of treys in that run, Williams had another bucket off an offensive rebound, and Sanders converted two more driving layups with the final one leading to a conventional three-point play with eight seconds left in the quarter and a 52-23 lead.

"The third quarter, the pace that we played at really helped us," Schluterman said. "I think it kind of wore them down. Our defense kind of took over and swarmed them. We got a bunch of easy looks. We made some shots and got the lead up where we wanted it."

Lamar hit 12-of-18 from the floor in the quarter, forced four turnovers and had an 11-2 rebounding advantage.

"The third quarter, that's who we can be," Schluterman said. "Not the first."

Lamar applied the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule and the continuously running clock on Taylor's steal and layup with 6:11 left for a 57-27 lead.

Sanders finished with 19 points, Williams had 14 points and 16 rebounds with eight on the offensive end, Taylor added 11 points and Cochran 10.

Stewart had 10 points for Baptist Prep.



