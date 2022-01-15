PREP BASKETBALL: Second-half run carries Van Buren past Mountain Home

VAN BUREN – Van Buren coach Brad Autry says his young team should be maturing rapidly at the midpoint of the season.

These youthful Pointers are certainly learning how to quickly bounce back after a tough defeat.

Van Buren used a 24-3 second half run to rally from a second-half deficit for a 53-44 5A-West victory over Mountain Home on Friday at Bates Arena.

The Pointers (9-6, 2-1) saw a lead slip away late in a loss to Greenwood on Tuesday. However, Van Buren did rally from a 14-point, first-half deficit to seize control of the game late in the third quarter, then build a double-digit lead of its own in the fourth quarter.

"In the second half, I thought we played well. On offense they were patient, they had good spacing on offense and took good shots. That is why they were 13-of-20 shooting in the second half."

Dodge Harris swished three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help lift the Bombers to a 16-10 lead. Mountain Home would lead by as much as 25-11 late in the first half before Drew Brasuell and Glavine McDonald both drained 3-pointers for Van Buren to get to within 25-17 at halftime.

Autry spoke to the team at halftime about playing more like upperclassmen to his young team.

"They had some guys make some early threes that we were not expecting to shoot, so give them credit," Autry said. ""I told them at halftime that they are not sophomores, they are now juniors," Autry said. "You've played half a season and have played more than any other sophomore in the conference, so it's time to start playing like juniors."

The Pointers responded with a 17-3 run in the final seven minutes of the third period to seize the lead and control of the game.

Brasuell started the run with a pair of drives, then McDonald scored seven straight, including a 3-pointer with 48 second left in the third quarter, to give Van Buren a 32-29 lead. That was the Pointers' first lead since 2-0 in the first minute of the game.

Van Buren continued with a 10-3 run to start the fourth quarter, five from McDonald, to get the lead to double digits at 44-32 with four minutes left.

"When we took the lead, I was interested how we would play defensively," Autry said. "I thought we handled ourselves well. We were able to get multiple stops in a row and then were able to convert on the other end."

Mountain Home got as close as six in the final minute of play, but Van Buren made 3-of-4 free throws to clinch the win.

McDonald scored a game-high 23 to lead the Pointers while Brasuell added 10. Luke Proctor scored 22 to pace Mountain Home while Harris added 12