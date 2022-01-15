PREP BASKETBALL: West guard Tucker Anderson scores 32 points as Wolverines knock off unbeaten Springdale Har-Ber in 6A-West action

CENTERTON -- Tucker Anderson knew as soon as the ball left his hand his three-pointer was going in. The 6-foot-8 junior guard had seen it plenty of times Friday night.

Anderson scored a game-high 32 points and Bentonville West took control of the game late in a 60-48 win against Springdale Har-Ber at Wolverine Arena in 6A-West Conference action.

"I kind of got it going early and my teammates got me wide-open threes and I got a few of them to go in and just kept going," said Anderson, who hit six three-pointers. "I was able to get into a rhythm and it felt good."

Anderson scored 24 of his 32 points in the first half to help the Wolverines (11-4, 2-2 6A-West) take a 35-31 halftime lead. He did not score in the third quarter, but he was clutch in the fourth quarter, hitting a three-pointer with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the game to extend West's lead to 53-46 after Har-Ber had pulled within 50-46.

The loss was the first for Har-Ber (13-3, 3-1) in league play. The Wildcats battled back in the third quarter to tie the game at 39-39 at the end of the quarter, but West got a big three-point play from Dawson Price to open the fourth and never trailed again.

Jaxon Brust came off the Wolverines' bench and drained a three-pointer for a 45-40 lead and Riley Buccino added a pair of free throws for a 47-40 lead and that was enough to keep Har-Ber at bay.

"Every night we expect Tucker and Riley to be the best two players on the floor," said West coach Greg White. "We're starting to get our stride back. We came through in the Hoop Hall and I think our kids realized we can play on a national level and we went out and did that the last few nights.

"We're being resilient right now, not knowing if your game is going to be canceled, not knowing what's going on, just keeping the main thing the main thing."

Buccino, who was honored before Friday's game for becoming the first player in West school history to eclipse 1000 career points earlier this season, finished with 12 points and Cade Packnett scored 9.

Har-Ber's Nate Kingsbury kept the Wildcats in the game in the first half, scoring 10 of his team-high 16 points in the opening quarter including a pair of three-pointers.

The Wolverines were able to contain Har-Ber guard Cameron Mains, holding him to 11 points and just one three-pointer.

West, which has won two straight league games after starting 0-2, gets a week off before hosting Rogers Heritage next Friday.

"We're going to try and keep them away from anybody else," said White in reference to the covid issues that are plaguing teams across the state. The girl's game was not played Friday night, and this was the only boys' game played in the 6A-West on Friday.

Har-Ber is also off until next Friday when the Wildcats travel to Fort Smith Southside.