Razorbacks upset No. 12 LSU on the road

Without its head coach and a starter from its most recent game, Arkansas took down the No. 12 team in college basketball Saturday.

Jaylin Williams hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 1:11 remaining to cap an impressive all-around second half, and the Razorbacks beat LSU 65-58 at the Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers (15-2, 3-2 SEC) lost at home for the first time this season.

Arkansas (12-5, 2-3) beat a ranked team for the first time this season.

The Razorbacks closed the game on a 17-2 run after LSU took a 56-48 lead on Tari Eason’s driving slam dunk with 9:01 remaining. Arkansas answered with a 10-0 run and took its first lead of the half when JD Notae hit a three-pointer with 3:31 to play.

LSU tied the game at 58-58 on Alex Fudge’s dunk with 2:16 left. The Razorbacks committed a shot clock violation on the ensuing possession, but regained the ball when Alex Gaines missed a layup. That set up Williams’ three-pointer to put Arkansas ahead 61-58.

Stanley Umude followed a missed Notae free throw with 22 seconds left and Au’Diese Toney hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

The Razorbacks out-rebounded LSU 41-31 and held the Tigers to 21 of 55 (38%) from the floor.

Arkansas converted 16 LSU turnovers into 20 points, while the Tigers only capitalized for 13 points on 19 turnovers by the Razorbacks.

Notae led Arkansas with 19 points despite playing only 24 minutes due to foul trouble. Toney scored 12 points and Williams recorded his third consecutive double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Williams also drew four charges and had three steals after a rough start when LSU hit several shots with him as the nearest defender. He had two steals and drew a charge over a crucial four-possession span after the Tigers went ahead by eight points in the second half.

LSU opened the game on a 9-2 run. The Razorbacks rallied and the teams traded leads multiple times late in the half before the Tigers took a 33-31 halftime lead.

Arkansas was led by interim head coach Keith Smart, who was coaching in his hometown of Baton Rouge. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week and will miss at least two games.

The Razorbacks were also without forward Kamani Johnson, who injured his ankle in Wednesday’s 87-43 win over Missouri. LSU starting point guard Xavier Pinson did not play due to an injury.

Gaines led the Tigers with 14 points, while Fudge and Eason each scored 13. Senior forward Darius Days, who averaged a team-high 14.7 points before the game, was held to 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting and fouled out with 11 seconds remaining.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play again Tuesday night against South Carolina at Bud Walton Arena.



