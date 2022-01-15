Report of shooting in Little Rock leads to woman's arrest, murder charge

A Little Rock woman faces a first-degree murder charge after what was initially reported as a domestic battery case on Friday, according to Twitter posts from the Little Rock Police Department.

Shaylaya Khabeer was originally arrested on a charge of first-degree domestic battery, but that was upgraded as the investigation continued, according to the Police Department.

Officers on Friday responded to a report of a shooting on Par Drive in Little Rock, located about 2 miles northwest of the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange.

The Police Department posted on Twitter that the victim later died of injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Saturday afternoon that the incident was originally reported as an accidental shooting, but officers found evidence that made them think the explanation was unlikely.

Edwards was not immediately able to provide an incident report, so the victim's identity, Khabeer's age and the time of the shooting were not available as of Saturday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.