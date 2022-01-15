Resolve to spruce up your home this year





At the start of a new year, you make resolutions to get in shape, save money, travel or spend more time with family and friends. But what goals do you set for your home?

In the spirit of new beginnings, the Spruce has compiled a list of the best home improvement resolutions for the coming year, along with tips on how to stick to them.

CREATE A LONG-TERM PLAN

Because most home resolutions aren't something you have to do every day, planning out your tasks ahead of time is one of the best ways to ensure that you stick to your goals. "Make a list, whether monthly or quarterly, of what you need to do to keep an organized home. Then, consult it regularly to check off those tasks," the Spruce recommends.

It's also a good idea to start thinking about next year's holiday plans now, while they're still fresh on your mind. Consider whether you need additional chairs, or if some of your festive essentials have seen better days.

PURGE AWAY

One of the simplest and least expensive ways to feel better about your home is to purge items that no longer serve a purpose. But don't just start ripping open closets and drawers and pulling everything out; instead, take it slowly with a methodical approach.

The Spruce recommends that while purging, "make two piles: one for items that you will throw out and one for pieces that you will donate."

TAKE IT ROOM BY ROOM

The start of the year is always about cleaning, but don't overwhelm yourself by thinking about the big picture. Go through and clean room by room, paying special attention to the areas with the most foot traffic. Scrub, vacuum, rinse and repeat until your home looks brand-new again. Do another deep cleaning using this method at the start of each new quarter (mid-April, mid-July and mid-September).

BREATHE LIFE WITH FRESH FLOWERS

Fresh flowers for a New Year's resolution may seem insignificant, but you'll be surprised at how much impact a variety of fresh flowers can have in your home. And compared to other home renovations, florals are one of the least expensive makeovers you can give a space.

The Spruce also adds that "the right plants can do anything from cleaning the air to providing at-home aromatherapy to lift your mood or help you relax."

SCHEDULE MAINTENANCE JOBS

Parts of your home need regular maintenance throughout the year. The Spruce notes, for example, that "the air conditioning unit should be inspected before summer begins. Your chimney should be maintained before you light your first fire in the late fall. Gutters need to be cleaned in the spring and the fall."

Rather than relying on yourself to remember to schedule those handyman appointments throughout the year, sit down and call now. Ask if the appointments can be scheduled months in advance, and then put them on your calendar.

