Retail sales slide in late December

NEW YORK -- Americans overlooked shortages, spiking prices and uncertainty over the omicron variant to break spending records during the Christmas shopping season. However, figures released Friday show that after spending robustly early in the holiday season, they sharply slowed their purchases from November to December.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said sales surged by a record 14.1% from November and December 2020 to the same months in 2021. Those figures blew away the federation's projections for growth of between 8.5% to 10.5%, and more than tripled the average gain over the past five years of 4.4%.

"After a dispiriting holiday season in 2020, most shoppers were absolutely determined to enjoy themselves come what may," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData.

Yet data issued by the Commerce Department showed that by the end of December, spending had trailed off sharply enough to catch economists off guard and raise doubts about the sustainability of retail sales in the face of omicron, inflation and persistent shortages of labor and supplies. Retail sales fell a seasonally adjusted 1.9% from November to December.

Spending fell broadly across numerous sectors: Department store sales fell 7%, restaurant 0.8% and online purchases 8.7% compared with November.

Beth Ann Bovino, chief U.S. economist at S&P Global, said that although there was bound to be "headline shock" over a weaker number, the broader picture for retail sales has been strong over the past few months.

"This is not a sign of consumer weakness," said Bovino, who had forecast a decline. "Given that households have relatively strong balance sheets with high savings levels and a strong job market with wages climbing higher, it seems that consumers are not necessarily closing their pocketbooks. They're taking a brief pause."

Many economists expect the caution that consumers displayed last month to carry over into this year and potentially slow the economy. Still, with average hourly pay rising and the unemployment rate steadily dropping, analysts say spending and growth could pick up, at least modestly, once omicron fades.

"American consumers closed 2021 on a very sour note," said Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets. "That said, high household savings, strong job growth, and improved confidence once the latest covid wave crests should put consumers back on a high-spending track in the second quarter."

Retailers warned for months that their supply chains had become snarled as the nation swiftly emerged from the pandemic recession, and they urged consumers to shop early for their Christmas purchases. It appears that many Americans took heed and, in effect, moved up the usual holiday shopping period by a month or so.

Matthew Shay, the National Retail Federation's president and chief executive officer, said the sales record "is a clear testament to the power of the consumer and the ingenuity of retailers and their workers."

"Consumers were backed by strong wages and record savings, and began their shopping earlier ... than ever before," Shay said.

This early shopping, spurred by retailers' promotions that started in October, actually caused the decline in November and December sales, he said.

The National Retail Federation expects further growth in 2022, Shay said, "and we will continue to focus on industry challenges presented by covid-19, the supply chain, labor force issues and continued inflation.

The group releases its annual sales forecast each February.

Jack Kleinhenz, the federation's chief economist, said concerns about inflation and covid-19 "put pressure on consumer attitudes but did not dampen spending."

"Despite supply chain challenges, retailers kept their shelves stocked, and consumers were able to fill their carts both in-store and online," Kleinhenz said.

"Holiday spending during 2021 reflected continued consumer demand that is driving the economy and should continue in 2022," Kleinhenz said. "Nonetheless, we should be prepared for challenges in the coming months due to the substantial uncertainty brought by the pandemic."

Commerce Department figures show retail sales jumped 1.8% in October, and on Friday it reported that year-over-year numbers show that retail sales surged 16.9% last month compared with December 2020. For all of 2021, sales spiked 19.3% compared with the previous year.

Some economists caution that the seasonal adjustment of retail sales has been thrown off by the pandemic. Seasonal adjustment is intended to account for the normal spike in Christmas shopping in December. Last year, though, because many Americans started shopping so early, the seasonal adjustment might have exaggerated any December spending retreat.

Some analysts also suspect that shoppers who waited until the end of the season didn't find what they wanted and took a pass or they bought gift cards. That spending won't show up in retail data until those cards are redeemed.

All told, Americans appear to be spending their money differently -- and spending more, not less, collectively.

Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks all kinds of payments including cash and debit cards, reported late last month that holiday sales surged 8.5% from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 from a year earlier. That was the fastest such pace in 17 years.

"Consumer spending will remain the cornerstone of economic growth this year, but the near-term path will be choppy amid surging omicron cases," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. Boussour said she thinks that after a soft patch in the first quarter, spending should rebound in the spring on the strength of strong wage growth and savings.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpoint, agreed, pointing to a robust job market, pent-up demand and "a mountainous pile of extra cash to spend."

"People will spend again once the omicron wave fades," Stanley predicted.

The omicron variant has led to widespread worker shortages with many people out sick. And supply shortages have curtailed what goods make it to store shelves. Stores and restaurants have decreased operating hours or remained closed on days when they had previously been open.

This week, Lululemon warned that fourth-quarter sales and profits will likely come in at the low end of its expectations as it grapples with the variant's fallout.

"We started the holiday season in a strong position but have since experienced several consequences of the omicron variant, including increased capacity constraints, more limited staff availability and reduced operating hours in certain locations," said CEO Calvin McDonald.

And inflation has settled in across almost every level of the economy, forcing the Federal Reserve to no longer characterize rising prices as "transitory."

Last month, inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses and biting into wage gains. And the largest price spikes are hitting where Americans can most feel it, with the cost of homes, cars, clothes and food racing higher.

Information for this article was contributed by Anne D-Innocenzio of The Associated Press; by Serenah McKay of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; and by Sapna Maheshwari of The New York Times.