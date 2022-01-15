Rogers building on talent

When Destinee Rogers met with members of the media over Zoom last week, she made sure to call out Keya Patton.

In response, the Auburn transfer delivered, scoring 30 points in a half on her way to Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week honors.

So when Rogers sat down in front of the computer screen again Tuesday, a reporter gave Arkansas State's interim women's head coach a chance to challenge another player or two.

"Morgan [Wallace] has struggled a little bit offensively since [the start of] conference play," Rogers said. "I want her to get that confidence back and really look to be more of a scorer. ... And another person I would like to see have a good game on Thursday is Jireh Washington."

If Rogers was a betting woman, she'd have done well. Washington scored a career-high 25 points Thursday night in the Red Wolves' 98-92 win against Appalachian State. Wallace wasn't too shabby either -- the Little Rock native and Pulaski Academy alum posted a 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Perhaps it's the most intriguing element of this ASU team that will be looking for a third straight win when Coastal Carolina (12-3, 2-1) visits Jonesboro today . The Red Wolves have leaned heavily on their freshman trio of Jade Upshaw, Lauryn Pendleton and Mailyn Wilkerson -- with the latter two being regular starters under Rogers.

But in Patton, Wallace, Washington and Trinitee Jackson, all of whom are in at least their third season of college basketball, there's a clear veteran core that has the potential to lift ASU beyond preseason expectations in conference play.

"After the Georgia Southern game, we got some perspective," Wallace told reporters Thursday night, sitting alongside Washington. "We've been working [on things]. It's translated onto the court and I'm just really proud of this team."

Jackson, who scored only 10 points against the Eagles in the Red Wolves' conference opener, scored 16 in each of her team's past two games, including a double-double with 10 boards last weekend against Louisiana-Monroe.

At 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, the Dallas native has taken a major leap from a year ago when she averaged 7.9 and 5.0, respectively.

"I can just look at TJ and see she's more bought in than ever," Rogers said earlier in the week. "She puts in the work in practice, she gets with the coaches and does extra work. ... So, hats off to TJ."

Yet, it's not to look past the youngsters who have done so much for ASU (9-7, 2-1). Pendleton, a former standout at Little Rock Central, had been averaging double-figure points most of the season and all three freshmen in the rotation are playing at least 18 minutes a night.

"They're freshmen. They go through their freshman stuff," Rogers said. "One game is good, maybe the next game one or two of them might be struggling. But it's just important that we continue to get them in there so they learn as much as they can [and] try to get that confidence. Because truthfully, we need them to win."





Today’s game

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State WOMEN

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena,

Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 9-7, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference;

Coastal Carolina 12-3, 2-2

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus



