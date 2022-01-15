BOYS

BERRYVILLE 63, HARRISON 50 Weston Teague scored 17 points in a big victory for Berryville (16-4, 3-1 4A-1). Kade Davidson scored 16 points and Jake Wilson provided 14 points for the Bobcats. Gatlin James had a game-high 22 points for Harrison (9-8, 2-2). Logan Plumlee contributed nine points for the Goblins.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 53, CABOT 44 Annor Boateng had 24 points as Central (8-8, 1-1 6A-Central) broke a five-game losing streak by winning its first conference game of the season. Cody Robinson added 15 points for the Tigers.

MAUMELLE 91, SYLVAN HILLS 82 Colby Garland's 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists lifted Maumelle (12-2, 1-0 5A-Central) to a road win. Carl Daughtery Jr. had 24 points and Nico Davillier added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets. Dexter White also ended with nine points for Maumelle.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 87, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 46 Nick Smith finished with 36 points and five assists to lead top-ranked North Little Rock (12-3, 1-0 6A-Central), which was playing for the first time since Dec. 28. Smith hit 6 three-pointers and had 28 points in the first half. Kel'el Ware added 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Corey Washington ended with 11 points and three rebounds. Josh Evans also chimed in with eight points for the Charging Wildcats.

WALDRON 42, HACKETT 27 Trenton Hunt and Camdon Holcomb each finished with 10 points as Waldron (14-6, 4-1 3A-4) won its second straight game.

WATSON CHAPEL 71, WARREN 17 Jalyn Jones had 13 points to lead Watson Chapel (9-7, 3-1 4A-8), which won its third game in a row. Hampton Hall supplied 11 points and six rebounds while Khamani Cooper and Jai'Kori Phillips both scored 10 points for the Wildcats.

GIRLS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 68, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 14 Ashauni Corley came through with 23 points in a blowout for Episcopal Collegiate (10-5, 4-1 3A-6). Avery Marsh scored 17 points and Riley Brady totaled 10 points and school-record 24 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 55, CABOT 46 Jordan Marshall scored 16 points to carry Central (12-3, 2-1 6A-Central) at home. Lillian Jackson finished with 10 points and Aven Sasser contributed seven points for the Lady Tigers, who led 30-25 at halftime. Jaycie Cook tallied 15 points and Jenna Cook followed with nine points for Cabot (10-6, 1-2). Laylah Reese accumulated eight points for the Lady Panthers.

QUITMAN 53, CONWAY CHRISTIAN 43 Silver Mulliniks' 19 points helped Quitman (17-2, 9-1 2A-5) survive a stiff test. Emi Kennedy scored 14 points and Jadie Langston had 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Josie Williams led Conway Christian (8-9, 4-4) with 15 points. Brooklyn Pratt come up with nine points and Conley Gibson delivered eight points for the Lady Eagles.

THURSDAY'S LATE ROUNDUPS

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 68, VIOLA 63, OT Gunner Gleghorn scored 37 points and led an overtime charge for Izard County (12-9, 6-3 1A-2). Denton Reiley had 11 points and Jude Everett chipped in with eight points for the Cougars.