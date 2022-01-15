Search suspended for Maumelle woman reported missing Wednesday after paddleboarding in Arkansas River

Maumelle police late Friday afternoon halted their "active search" for a woman who was reported missing Wednesday evening after she went paddleboarding on the Arkansas River, according to a news release.

Maumelle police Capt. David Collins would not say that the operation had switched from a search and rescue to a recovery, but said that no trace of Maumelle resident Ashley Haynes had been discovered since her board and paddle were found Wednesday night.

"Good or bad, no Ashley, no body," Collins said.

Maumelle will continue the search until they recover Haynes, the news release stated.

"That's a big river," Collins said.

Collins wanted to dispel a rumor that other items belonging to Haynes, such as a waterproof bag or a bag of snacks, had been found.

"There was nothing found except the paddle and the paddleboard," Collins said.

Family members reported Haynes missing around 6 p.m. Wednesday after she left to paddleboard on the river about 1 p.m. and never returned home.

Personnel from the Arkansas State Police, the Pulaski County sheriff's office and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission helped in the search effort.

State police deployed "considerable resources" on Wednesday and Thursday, agency spokesman Bill Sadler said, with troopers using a helicopter and drones equipped with infrared cameras to provide aerial surveillance.

The agency was not involved in the search Friday, Sadler said.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies used boats equipped with sonar to detect objects underwater, spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said.

The agency's personnel were out until after midnight on the first night of the search, Burk said, and returned to pitch in Thursday and Friday.