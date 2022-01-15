Sometimes it takes a pro to help get rid of clutter





When Cara Solomon of Philadelphia was moving into a new apartment 14 years ago, she knew one thing: She didn't want to live like she had been living.

The move to a new two-bedroom, two-story apartment was her chance for change. "Maybe if I had an organizer," she thought, "I could start out on the right foot, have my things in order, and turn my home into some place I wanted to be, not just a place to sleep."

Ironically, Solomon, a massage therapist who owns and operates a successful day spa, excels at creating an atmosphere of calm and serenity for her clients. "I had gotten so busy building my business that I never took the time to make my apartment my home."

She called Darla DeMorrow, a certified professional organizer, and owner of HeartWork Organizing, and knew "in just two sentences" that DeMorrow was up to the task. Once on scene, "Darla just floated around my apartment and put things where they should be," said Solomon, who is 50 and single with no children.

One of the biggest transformations happened in the closet, a crowded mess with heaps of clothes. DeMorrow dug in, asked a few questions, and learned the problem was not simply an unwillingness to hang clothes up. "As is often the case, the issue was deeper and had to do with how Solomon felt about her clothes and herself," she said.

Cara Solomon runs a successful day spa in Philadelphia, but needed an organizer’s help to create calm and serenity at home. (Courtesy C. Solomon)

Solomon purged the clothes she didn't like, and started caring for the ones she did. Once she stopped fighting her wardrobe, her closet fell into place.

"People think we make cabinets look pretty, but really we are problem solvers," DeMorrow said. "If we don't solve the underlying problem, the clutter will come back."

The women worked together for two days, finding homes for piles of belongings, organizing computer files, and donating items no longer needed, including old electronics.

When they were done, "the whole energy in my apartment changed. Even my head got clearer," said Solomon, who recalls the initial effort cost around $700. "Now when I come home, I can relax and not be overwhelmed by things out of place. I can entertain, and host overnight guests."

What began as a mass organizing project blossomed into a relationship that has lasted almost 15 years. DeMorrow, a member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, comes back once or twice a year for touch ups.

◼️ When to call a pro? Most clients call a professional organizer when they've reached a tipping point, experts say. Often, the call is from an overwhelmed mother with young children. She doesn't know which room to tackle first.

◼️ What do they do? Depending on the client, some organizers do all the moving and reorganizing. They bring in materials, such as hooks, bins and shelves, to aid storage. Others do some hands-on work, then give clients homework. They can do one area ― the kitchen, office, garage, laundry room, or kids' room ― or a whole house.

◼️ Who's qualified? NAPO members have training in psychology and ethics, and creating systems with tailored solutions. NAPO members who are also certified professional organizers (CPOs) have completed 1,500 paid client hours, passed a rigorous exam, must adhere to an enforceable code of ethics.

◼️ How to find a pro? You can find a professional organizer near you online at www.NAPO.net. Search for CPOs near your ZIP code.

◼️ How much? Prices vary by location and experience, and range from $50 to $200 an hour. DeMorrow charges $350 for an initial visit, during which she provides organizing services for about three hours.

Marni Jameson is the author of six home and lifestyle books, including "What to Do With Everything You Own to Leave the Legacy You Want."



