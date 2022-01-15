Springdale man sentenced to federal pen for meth

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

In February 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force received information Remberto Alexander Rivera, 31, was distributing methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas and was on parole with a warrantless search waiver on file, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Rivera was released from the Arkansas Department of Correction in October 2019.

On March 3, 2020, detectives were watching a hotel in Springdale when they saw Rivera arrive in a vehicle, exit it and then retrieve a backpack, according to the release.

Detectives approached Rivera and requested his identification, which he claimed he didn't have and further refused to identify himself. Rivera was arrested and searched. Detectives found multiple bags of methamphetamine, a digital scale and $3,440 cash. Rivera was released on bond on March 11, 2020, according to the release.

In May 2020, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department, responding to complaints from residents that drug activity was occurring in a certain neighborhood, spoke with Rivera. During the encounter, Rivera fought with police and attempted to take one officer's stun gun and another officer's firearm. After police took him into custody, his vehicle was searched. Officers found two guns, one loaded, and drug paraphernalia commonly used in drug trafficking, according to the release.

Due to the nature of Rivera's prior felony convictions, he was sentenced as a career offender.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.