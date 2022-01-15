Tools & Toys: "A Loving Table" and "Home Sweet Houseplant"





"A Loving Table: Creating Memorable Gatherings"

What's to love: Something to look forward to this spring. This beautiful book with more than 300 color photographs tells of 34 women who share how they entertain with beautiful place settings and lush floral arrangements. The 304-page book will be published in hardcover April 19 (Kindle on March 15) by Gibbs Smith.

What does it do: It is written by Kimberly Schlegel Whitman of Dallas, a lifestyle and entertaining expert and editor-at-large for Southern Living, and by Shelley Johnstone Paschke of Wake Forest, Ill., owner of a design firm. The book features different occasions hosted by the 34 women that incorporate family traditions including A Festive Lunch in the Garden, Mardi Gras Brunch and a Mother's Day Brunch. The hardcover book will retail for $55. More information is available at gibbs-smith.com.

"Home Sweet Houseplant: A Room-by-Room Guide to Plant Decor"

What's to love: Feel the need for something alive and green in your home in the dead of winter? Houseplants can help with that. In this book, author Baylor Chapman — founder of Lila B. Design, a San Francisco–based plant design studio — starts with the basics in choosing and caring for plants.

What does it do: The book, part of a series from Workman Publishing called Living with Plants, goes beyond just caring for plants. Chapman shows the reader how to decorate with plants in each room of the home with unique design ideas and projects. The 125-page book retails for $12.95. Visit workman.com for more information.



