UAPB men's capsule

Florida A&M at UAPB
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Florida A&M 3-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 3-14, 1-3
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, i Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Florida A&M
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G M.J. Randolph, 6-4, Sr.20.16.4
G Keith Littles, 6-4, Sr.4.41.2
F Bryce Moragne, 6-5, Sr.8.57.2
F D.J. Jones, 6-9, Sr.8.15.3
F Johnny Brown, 6-9, Jr.3.01.3
COACH Robert McCullum (44-82 in fifth seasons at Florida A&M and 128-203 in 12th season overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.11.83.5
G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.14.71.9
G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.4.52.7
F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.11.93.3
F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.10.54.7
COACH Solomon Bozeman (3-14 in first season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPBFlorida A&M
63.2Points for63.4
79.2Points against71.2
-10.3Rebound margin-5.0
-0.2Turnover margin1.1
38.9FG pct.41.5
28.33-pt pct.25.7
73.8FT pct.72.6
CHALK TALK Florida A&M guard M.J. Randolph leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring at 20.1 points per game. UAPB guard Shawn Williams is fifth at 14.7. ... The Rattlers stopped a seven-game losing streak by beating Grambling State 75-66 on Monday.
-- Erick Taylor