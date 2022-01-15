UAPB men's capsule

Florida A&M at UAPB

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Florida A&M 3-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 3-14, 1-3

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, i Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Florida A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G M.J. Randolph, 6-4, Sr.20.16.4

G Keith Littles, 6-4, Sr.4.41.2

F Bryce Moragne, 6-5, Sr.8.57.2

F D.J. Jones, 6-9, Sr.8.15.3

F Johnny Brown, 6-9, Jr.3.01.3

COACH Robert McCullum (44-82 in fifth seasons at Florida A&M and 128-203 in 12th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.11.83.5

G Shawn Williams, 6-1, Sr.14.71.9

G Brahm Harris, 6-6, Jr.4.52.7

F Dequan Morris, 6-4, Sr.11.93.3

F Trey Sampson, 6-9, Jr.10.54.7

COACH Solomon Bozeman (3-14 in first season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBFlorida A&M

63.2Points for63.4

79.2Points against71.2

-10.3Rebound margin-5.0

-0.2Turnover margin1.1

38.9FG pct.41.5

28.33-pt pct.25.7

73.8FT pct.72.6

CHALK TALK Florida A&M guard M.J. Randolph leads the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring at 20.1 points per game. UAPB guard Shawn Williams is fifth at 14.7. ... The Rattlers stopped a seven-game losing streak by beating Grambling State 75-66 on Monday.

-- Erick Taylor