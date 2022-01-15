UAPB women's capsule

Florida A&M at UAPB

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS UAPB 6-8, 2-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Florida A&M 2-12, 2-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Florida A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Dylan Horton, 5-9, Jr.16.84.9

G Anisja Harris, 5-8, Sr.13.03.8

G Tia Bradshaw, 5-8, Sr.6.83.6

G Maleaha Bell, 5-10, Jr.3.24.5

F Staysha Allen, 5-11, Jr.3.55.6

COACH Shalon Pillow (2-12 in her second season at Florida A&M and overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Jr.14.86.2

G Joyce Kennerson, 5-4, Sr.11.23.7

G Sade Hudson, 5-8, Sr.10.62.7

F Khadijah Brown, 6-3, Sr.11.88.8

F Maya Peat, 6-6, So.7.37.4

COACH Dawn Thornton (16-48 in third season at UAPB and 64-115 in seventh season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPBFlorida A&M

68.4Points for55.5

68.9Points against72.9

1.8Rebound margin1.2

0.4Turnover margin-7.9

38.5FG pct.36.1

29.83-pt pct.28.3

70.5FT pct.66.0

CHALK TALK Florida A&M opted out of the 2020-21 season due to concerns surrounding covid-19. ... UAPB is second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring (68.4 points per game) and fourth in points allowed (68.9 ppg). ... Dylan Horton, a junior guard for Florida A&M, is second in the conference in scoring at 16.8 points.

-- Erick Taylor