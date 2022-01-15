UCA men vs. North Alabama

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama

WHEN 3:15 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-11, 2-1 ASUN; North Alabama 8-8, 1-2

SERIES First meeting

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3 and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway

TV None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.4.62.5

G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.12.44.2

G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.10.62.3

F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.12.87.6

F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.7.84.5

COACH Anthony Boone (19-44 in third season at UCA and overall)

NORTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Daniel Ortiz, 6-0, Fr.10.92.8

F Damian Forrest, 6-10, So.5.56.3

G CJ Brim, 5-9, Sr.9.83.6

G Jamari Black, 6-1, Jr.9.62.1

F Isaac Chatman, 6-6, Jr.5.34.1

COACH Tony Pujol (42-57 in fourth season at North Alabama and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorth Alabama

71.4Points for72.7

81.8Points against63.9

-2.4Rebound margin-1.5

-3.6Turnover margin4.7

44.9FG pct.40.5

31.23-pt pct.33.7

72.8FT pct.78.5

CHALK TALK UCA's loss to Bellarmine on Tuesday dropped the Bears into second place in the conference, behind a four-way tie for first place. ... Two of the ASUN's top rebounders will take the floor today, with UCA's Darious Hall (7.6) and North Alabama's Damian Forrest (6.3) both ranking in the top five in the conference in rebounds per game.

-- Adam Cole