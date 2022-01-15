UCA men vs. North Alabama

Central Arkansas vs. North Alabama
WHEN 3:15 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 5-11, 2-1 ASUN; North Alabama 8-8, 1-2
SERIES First meeting
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3 and KASR-FM, 92.7, in Conway
TV None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Ibbe Klintman, 6-8, Fr.4.62.5
G Camren Hunter, 6-3, Fr.12.44.2
G Collin Cooper, 6-2, So.10.62.3
F Darious Hall, 6-7, Jr.12.87.6
F Jared Chatham, 6-8, Sr.7.84.5
COACH Anthony Boone (19-44 in third season at UCA and overall)
NORTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Daniel Ortiz, 6-0, Fr.10.92.8
F Damian Forrest, 6-10, So.5.56.3
G CJ Brim, 5-9, Sr.9.83.6
G Jamari Black, 6-1, Jr.9.62.1
F Isaac Chatman, 6-6, Jr.5.34.1
COACH Tony Pujol (42-57 in fourth season at North Alabama and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCANorth Alabama
71.4Points for72.7
81.8Points against63.9
-2.4Rebound margin-1.5
-3.6Turnover margin4.7
44.9FG pct.40.5
31.23-pt pct.33.7
72.8FT pct.78.5
CHALK TALK UCA's loss to Bellarmine on Tuesday dropped the Bears into second place in the conference, behind a four-way tie for first place. ... Two of the ASUN's top rebounders will take the floor today, with UCA's Darious Hall (7.6) and North Alabama's Damian Forrest (6.3) both ranking in the top five in the conference in rebounds per game.
-- Adam Cole