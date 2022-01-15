UCA women postponed

The University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team's ASUN Conference home opener, scheduled for today against North Alabama was postponed Wednesday due to conference covid-19 protocols.

According to a release, the matchup will be rescheduled for a later date. The release did not disclose from which program the protocols stemmed.

Because of the postponement, Saturday's UCA men's basketball game against North Alabama will tip off at 3 p.m. instead of 3:15 p.m.

It's the Sugar Bears' second postponement of the season. Their expected conference home opener -- a Jan. 8 game with Lipscomb -- was also postponed because of covid-19 protocols.

UCA will next play in the rescheduled game with Lipscomb at 1 p.m. Monday at the Farris Center in Conway.



