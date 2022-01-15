U.S. ramps up mask advice





NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials Friday encouraged Americans to wear the kind of N95 or KN95 masks used by health care workers because they are considered better at filtering the air and thus offer the most protection.

Also Friday, senior Biden administration officials said people will be able to order free rapid coronavirus tests online at COVIDTests.gov beginning Wednesday, though they will take time to arrive, typically shipping within seven to 12 days.

N95 and KN95 masks were in short supply previously, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials had said they should be prioritized for health care workers.

In updated guidance posted late Friday, CDC officials removed concerns related to supply shortages and more clearly said that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks are the best ones to slow the spread of the coronavirus. However, agency officials noted that some masks are harder to tolerate than others, and urged people to choose good-fitting masks that they will wear consistently.

"Our main message continues to be that any mask is better than no mask," Kristen Nordlund, a CDC spokeswoman, said in a statement.

The CDC has evolved its mask guidance throughout the pandemic.

In its previous update, in September, CDC officials became more encouraging of disposable N95 masks, saying they could be used in certain situations if supplies were available. Examples included being near a lot of people for extended periods of time on a train, bus or airplane; taking care of someone in poor health; or being more susceptible to severe illness.

The latest CDC guidance notes that there is a special category of "surgical N95" masks that are specially designed for protection against blood splashes and other operating room hazards. Those are not generally available for sale to the public and should continue to be reserved for health care workers, the agency said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The announcement of the website for obtaining coronavirus tests fulfills a promise President Joe Biden made before Christmas, when he said the administration would purchase 500 million rapid at-home tests and distribute them free of charge.

On Thursday, Biden announced his intention to purchase an additional 500 million tests, bringing the total to 1 billion. The administration has already contracted for 420 million tests.

But the lag in shipping means people may not have access to the tests until the end of January at the earliest. In some parts of the country, that may be after the peak of the current surge fueled by the fast-spreading omicron variant.

The U.S. Postal Service will handle shipping and delivery through first-class mail, the officials said.

The officials did not say exactly when the website would go live, just that it would happen sometime next Wednesday. They said each household would be limited to ordering four tests.

Beginning Saturday, people with private insurance are supposed to be able to seek reimbursement for tests they purchase themselves, though some insurers say it will probably take weeks to fully set up the system the White House envisions.

Free tests will also be available at some community health centers, rural clinics and federal testing sites, the officials said.

Testing has been a challenge for the federal government since the earliest days of the pandemic. Supply-chain shortages made them hard to come by, and overloaded laboratories took days to process them.

Biden, who took office promising to ramp up testing, has made some progress in expanding the supply of rapid at-home tests; there were none available when he assumed the presidency.

But the omicron wave has been putting pressure on the nation's testing capacity. At-home tests have been flying off pharmacy shelves and are scarce in many parts of the country. At the same time, some people are confused about how to use them.

The officials sought to clear up some of that confusion Friday, specifying three reasons people should use at-home tests: if they begin to have symptoms of covid-19; five or more days after being exposed to someone who tests positive; and if they are gathering indoors with someone at risk of covid-19 and want to assure themselves they are negative.

COURT RULING

Biden is pushing ahead to prod people to get covid-19 shots after the U.S. Supreme Court put a halt to the administration's vaccinate-or-test plan for large employers.

At a time when hospitals are being overrun and record numbers of people are getting infected with the omicron variant, the administration hopes states and companies will issue their own requirements.

While some in the business community cheered the defeat of the mandate, Biden insisted that the administration's effort has not been for naught. The high court's ruling Thursday "does not stop me from using my voice as president to advocate for employers to do the right thing to protect Americans' health and economy," he said.

The court's conservative majority all but struck down the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's requirement that companies with 100 or more employees require their workers to be vaccinated or tested weekly. However, it did leave in place a vaccination requirement for health care workers.

The court ruled that OSHA appeared to overstep its congressional authority to implement occupational standards, saying, "although COVID-19 is a risk that occurs in many workplaces, it is not an occupational hazard in most."

The mandate was announced in September, accompanied by Biden's criticism of the roughly 80 million American adults who hadn't yet gotten shots.

"We've been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us," he said. The unvaccinated minority, he said, "can cause a lot of damage, and they are."

In a statement after the Supreme Court ruling, Biden expressed disappointment but said the mandates have already had their desired effect on reducing the number of unvaccinated adults.

"Today, that number is down to under 35 million," he said. "Had my administration not put vaccination requirements in place, we would be now experiencing a higher death toll from covid-19 and even more hospitalizations."

While the court left open the possibility of the government pursuing more targeted mandates, White House officials said there were no immediate plans to seek a redo of the regulation.

"It's now up to the states and individual employers to put in place vaccination requirements," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

The U.S. is already "languishing," with a 60% vaccination rate, near the bottom of peer nations, said Lawrence Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University.

"The OSHA rule was truly the president's last best shot at significantly boosting the vaccination rate," Gostin said. But the court, "in a very highly partisan way, intentionally tried to handcuff the president in doing what he needs to do."

Many large businesses that had already put requirements in place indicated that they had no plans to reverse course. But some smaller companies said they were relieved, fearing worker shortages if the OSHA rule had been allowed to take effect.

The court decision has "taken a little bit of a burden of worry off of our shoulders," said Kyle Caraway, marketing director at Doolittle Trailer Manufacturing, which joined a lawsuit by the Missouri attorney general challenging the policy. About 90% of the 175 employees at the Holts Summit, Mo.-based company had indicated they would refuse to comply with a vaccination requirement, he said.

"It became apparent to us that our team was going to shrink greatly overnight if that vaccine mandate went into place," said Caraway, who counted himself among those opposing Biden's policy. Halting production could have forced the company "to consider shuttering our doors," he said.

The Service Employees International Union, which represents more than 2 million workers, said the court decision was a relief for health care workers but leaves others without critical protections.

"In blocking the vaccine-or-test rule for large employers, the court has placed millions of other essential workers further at risk, caving to corporations that are trying to rig the rules against workers permanently," the union said.

The union called on Congress and states to pass laws requiring vaccinations, masks and paid sick leave. Workers also need better access to testing and protective equipment, the union said.

MASK BAN THREAT

Meanwhile, the Biden administration threatened Friday to claw back more than $170 million in federal stimulus aid allotted to Arizona after the state announced that it would use the cash in a way that discouraged schools from requiring students to wear masks.

The rare demand arrived in a letter issued by the Treasury Department, which told aides to Arizona's Republican leader, Gov. Doug Ducey, that they have 60 days to reprogram the funding in a way that befits its original intent as an investment to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The dispute centers on Arizona's portion of a $350 billion program authorized under the American Rescue Plan last year. The initiative awarded cities, counties and states a sizable chunk of cash to spend mostly as they saw fit.

Some local governments tapped their allotments to boost their economies, improve public health and address local budget concerns. Others pursued pet projects and political priorities.

In Arizona, local legislators tapped the cash to try to carry out their ban on school mask mandates, which some districts had chosen to ignore before the state Supreme Court ultimately invalidated the rules in November.

One program, totaling $163 million, offered grants to cash-strapped schools but only if they followed all state rules -- including those against requiring masks -- and committed to in-person instruction.

"Safety recommendations are welcomed and encouraged -- mandates that place more stress on students and families aren't," Ducey said in August. "These grants acknowledge efforts by schools and educators that are following state laws and keeping their classroom doors open for Arizona's students."

GOVERNORS' TAKE

As the omicron variant rages and fills hospital beds around the country, Republican governors are highlighting their opposition to restrictions that have marked the pandemic even as they seek to move past it and set their agendas for the year.

The State of the State addresses that governors are delivering to kick off their states' legislative sessions are occurring as hospitalizations surge to their highest levels since the pandemic began, and soaring infections are disrupting seemingly all aspects of life, from schools to air travel.

Republican governors are using the speeches to rail against the Biden administration's response, and to tout their opposition to mandates and lockdowns that they say didn't work to stem the virus.

"These unprecedented policies have been as ineffective as they have been destructive," said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he took a dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert. "They are grounded more in blind adherence to Faucian declarations than they are in the constitutional traditions."

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem vowed to push for legislation to preserve medical or religious exemptions from vaccine requirements.

"Unvaccinated Americans are still Americans," Noem said.

In Arizona, Ducey complained about "covid-era posturing and politics of some school board bureaucrats."

"There's been too much attention put on masks and not nearly enough placed on math," he said.

The GOP broadsides come as governors from both parties have shown little appetite for widespread public orders, school closures or business shutdowns. But Democratic governors are highlighting the omicron threat as they seek an infusion of state funds to address the spike in cases.

In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature for $2.7 billion to expand testing and boost hospital staffing as the state copes with a surge of new patients. Things are so urgent, Newsom said, that he wants lawmakers to give him permission to spend $1.4 billion of that money immediately instead of waiting until the new budget year starts July 1.

"Where are we? Where are we going? And when is this thing behind us now? No one can answer the latter part of that," Newsom said. "We're all humbled by this pandemic."

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe, Zeke Miller, David A. Lieb, Lindsay Tanner, Andrew DeMillo, Brendan Farrington, Adam Beam, John Hann, Michael Catalini, John Raby, Stephen Groves, Bob Christie, Jonathan J. Cooper, Tom Davies and Marina Villeneuve of The Associated Press; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg of The New York Times; and by Tony Romm of The Washington Post.





Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient’s room Friday in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. U.S. health officials said Friday that properly fitted N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against the coronavirus. More photos at arkansasonline.com/115covid/ (AP/Elaine Thompson)











Gallery: Coronavirus scenes, 1-14-2022











