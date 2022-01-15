Using the color black to accentuate a home





Black in home decor is like a great dress — it can be dressed up and dressed down. Even so, black can mostly be used to add instant glamour and luxury to a space. Black is also a foundation color, allowing it to pair well with a number of colors for a truly rich and stunning look.

Looking for ways to incorporate the color black into your home? Here are some top tips.

1. Use black to create a strong architectural detail or feature in a room. This can be done, for example, by painting an accent wall black or using black to highlight an architectural element such as baseboards and trims.

2. Consider buying primary furniture pieces in black such as sofas, coffee tables and accents.

3. Look for ways to pair black with metal finishes such as brass and nickel. Black can serve well to help accentuate.

Black artwork makes a bold statement in this bedroom when contrasted with cream. (TNS/Handout)

4. Pair black with white or cream. Creating contrast can make a bold design statement.

5. Use black to anchor a space or create a focal point. This can be done through larger furniture pieces as well as artwork.



