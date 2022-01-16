Arkansas reports record-high Sunday covid cases; hospitalizations reach 1,385

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 5,386 new cases of covid-19 on Sunday, less than half the all-time daily high on Thursday, but a record for a Sunday, when fewer cases are normally reported.

On the previous Sunday, Jan. 9, a total of 4,308 new cases were reported. The Sunday before that, Jan. 2, it was 2,181, the first time since September in which more than 1,000 new covid cases were reported on a Sunday.

The new report revealed that total active cases in Arkansas increased by 2,113, to 96,379. That means about 3% of Arkansas residents currently have the coronavirus.

According to Sunday’s report, the total number of covid-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas rose by 28, to 1,385. That number is the 12th largest since the pandemic began, behind 11 days in August, the peak of the delta variant of the coronavirus in Arkansas.

The number of hospital patients on ventilators with covid increased by three to 168.

Four more Arkansans have died from the virus, raising the official death toll in the state since March 2020 to 9,434, according to the Health Department.

The number of people in Arkansas who was fully immunized increased by 444 to 1,528,168, according to Sunday’s report.

The number of Arkansans partially immunized increased by 810 to 370,237. Arkansas’ population is just over 3 million.