Arkansas timber company president appointed to Racing Commission by Hutchinson

Steven M. Anthony, president of one of Arkansas' largest timber companies, has been appointed to the state's Racing Commission, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday.

Anthony replaces Butch Rice, whose five-year term expired Friday.

The Arkansas Racing Commission regulates the state's horse and greyhound racing and casino gambling businesses.

Anthony's term on the Racing Commission will expire Jan. 14, 2027.

"Steven Anthony is Arkansas to his core," Hutchinson said in a news release. "He grew up working in his family's timber business, which was founded in 1907. He knows the law, and he knows how to run a business. The racing commission will be an even stronger agency with the benefit of his legal education, his professional network, and his life experience."

Anthony is the president of Anthony Timberlands Inc. His timber company manages five Arkansas sawmills, several secondary processing facilities, and 180,000 acres of timberland in the south-central part of the state, the governor's release stated.

An Arkansas Business article rated Anthony Timberland Inc. as the seventh-largest forest products company in the state.

Anthony is the son of John Ed Anthony of Hot Springs and Mary Lynn Dudley of Little Rock. He was born in Fayetteville and grew up in Fordyce, where he graduated from high school in 1979.

The governor's news release did not include that John Ed Anthony, chairman of Anthony Timberlands, owns Shortleaf Stable of Hot Springs, which runs Thoroughbreds at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort and other racetracks. According to the website Equibase.com, the stable had 106 racing starts in 2021, with 28 wins, 21 seconds and nine thirds, and earnings of $2.3 million.

According to the governor's news release, Steven Anthony and his wife, Gay, live in Fordyce. They have two sons, Addison, who works at Anthony Hardwood Composites in Sheridan, and Wilson, who works at Anthony Timberlands. They also have four grandchildren.

Anthony began his career at Anthony Timberlands Inc. as a teenager when he spent summers pulling lumber on the green chain.

In 1983, Anthony graduated summa cum laude from Washington & Lee University with a degree in business administration. He received his juris doctorate in 1986 from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville, and is licensed to practice law in Arkansas.

Anthony joined the timber company full time in 1986 as vice president of legal affairs. In 1995, he became vice president of pine production, and in 2004, he was named president.

He is a past chairman of the Arkansas Forestry Commission and past president of the Arkansas Forestry Association and the Southern Forest Products Association. He serves on the board of directors of the Bank of Bearden and on the executive committee of the Arkansas Forestry Association.