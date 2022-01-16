Community Briefs: Beautician giving away braiding kits; Locals make N.H. college dean's list





Beautician giving away braiding kits

Pine Bluff businesswoman Dominique Akins will give away 50 hair braiding starter kits to young women in the community Sunday, Feb. 6.

A Pine Bluff native, Akins is a licensed cosmetologist and currently a student instructor at Paul Mitchell The School-Little Rock, according to a news release.

Her mission is to teach young girls the art of hair braiding, its history and current influence on society. She will soon be opening a salon in Pine Bluff as a safe space for youth braiders to learn social skills, soft skills and professionalism, according to the release.

The supplies were purchased with donations from women striving for a better Pine Bluff. The kits will include braiding hair, combs, brushes, hair clips, beads, crochet needle and other items.

To receive a kit, participants should send an email telling their first name and first initial of their last name to scl.dominique@gmail.com. Leave a contact number if there are questions. Information can also be sent to the Facebook page of Peaky Braids and Natural Hair Care. Details will given about when and where to pick up the kits, according to a news release.

Locals make N.H. college dean's list

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) of Manchester, NH., named Whitney Gifford of Wilmar and Brittney Leopard of Star City to its Fall 2021 Dean's List, according to a news release. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.

Local lands on ATU-Ozark honor roll

Billy Joe Robertson of Pine Bluff was named to the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus. The Honor Roll recognizes students who complete a semester with a grade point average between 3.5-3.9, according to a news release.

College in Mississippi honors local

Donovan Edward Brown of White Hall was named to the Vice President's List at Northeast Mississippi Community College at Booneville, Miss. Brown was among 404 honorees who achieved a grade point average of 3.5-3.9 on a 4.0 scale for the 2021 fall semester and were placed on the honor list, according to a news release.





