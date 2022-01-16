Bentonville school invites community to service activities

BENTONVILLE -- Thaden School invites the public to join students and community partners in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday.

The school is offering two service activities: a winter weather clothing drive benefiting Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter and greeting card creation for residents and staff at Primrose Retirement Community, according to a news release.

The activities take place from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Thaden School, located at 800 S.E. C St. Wheelhouse Real Estate Management and the Office of Advancement are partnering with the school on this, the release states.

"Thaden School is committed to actively engaging with our community and in a spirit of service," said Clayton Marsh, founding head of school. "We aim for this in and outside our classrooms every day, but especially on Martin Luther King Jr. Day."

The National Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service is a nationwide effort to transform the federal holiday honoring King into a day of community service that helps solve social problems. It was created in 1994 through federal legislation co-authored by former U.S. Sen. Harris Wolford of Pennsylvania and former U.S. Rep. John Lewis of Georgia.

Thaden is a private, independent school that serves students in grades six through 12.