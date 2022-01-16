Best-sellers

Fiction

1. THE JUDGE'S LIST by John Grisham. The second book in the Whistler series. Investigator Lacy Stoltz goes after a serial killer and closes in on a sitting judge.

2. WISH YOU WERE HERE by Jodi Picoult. Diana O'Toole re-evaluates her seemingly perfect life when a pandemic disrupts her vacation in the Galápagos Islands.

3. THE STRANGER IN THE LIFEBOAT by Mitch Albom. After a ship explodes, 10 people struggling to survive pull a man who claims to be the Lord out of the sea.

4. THE LINCOLN HIGHWAY by Amor Towles. Two friends who escaped from a juvenile work farm take Emmett Watson on an unexpected journey to New York City in 1954.

5. THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

6. CLOUD CUCKOO LAND by Anthony Doerr. An interconnected cast of dreamers and outsiders are in dangerous and disparate settings past, present and future.

7. CALL US WHAT WE CARRY by Amanda Gorman. A debut collection of poems on identity and history by the presidential inaugural poet who wrote "The Hill We Climb."

8. THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks. Maggie Dawes, a renowned travel photographer, struggles with a medical diagnosis over Christmas.

9. GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE by Diana Gabaldon. The ninth book in the Outlander series. As the Revolutionary War moves closer to Fraser's Ridge, Claire and Jamie reunite with their daughter and her family.

10. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

Nonfiction

1. THE 1619 PROJECT edited by Nikole Hannah-Jones, Caitlin Roper, Ilena Silverman and Jake Silverstein. Viewing America's entanglement with slavery and its legacy, in essays adapted and expanded from The New York Times Magazine.

2. WILL by Will Smith with Mark Manson. The actor, producer and musician tells his life story and lessons he learned along the way.

3. THE STORYTELLER by Dave Grohl. A memoir by the musician known for his work with Foo Fighters and Nirvana.

4. CRYING IN H MART by Michelle Zauner. The daughter of a Korean mother and Jewish American father, and leader of indie rock project Japanese Breakfast describes creating her own identity after losing her mother to cancer.

5. GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

6. UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

7. THE LYRICS: 1956 TO THE PRESENT by Paul McCartney. A two-volume celebration of 154 songs, with handwritten texts, paintings and photographs from the songwriter's archives.

8. ALL ABOUT ME! by Mel Brooks. The EGOT and Kennedy Center honoree shares stories about making comedy for the stage, film and television.

9. THE DAWN OF EVERYTHING by David Graeber with David Wengrow. A reinvestigation of social evolution and suggestions for new ways of organizing society.

10. TASTE by Stanley Tucci. The award- winning actor reflects on his career, Italian American heritage, meals and mishaps.

Paperback fiction

1. IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.

2. THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

3. THE LOVE HYPOTHESIS by Ali Hazelwood.

4. VERITY by Colleen Hoover.

5. THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.

Paperback nonfiction

1. THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING by Joan Didion.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. ALL ABOUT LOVE by bell hooks.

4. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

5. SAPIENS by Yuval Noah Harari.

Source: The New York Times