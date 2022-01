The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1424 E. Second St., commercial, Heifer International, 4:13 a.m. Jan. 8, property value unknown.

• 1501 Wright Ave., commercial, Wright Avenue Liquor, 6:07 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $54.

72204

• 1119 Rushing Circle, commercial, Alvin Akins, 5 p.m. Jan. 6, property valued at $4,001.

• 925 S. University Ave., commercial, Four Points Hotel, 12 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $3,251.

• 47 Lakeshore Dr., residential, Audrey Grimmett, 9 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $3,800.

• 4600 Holt St., residential, Westley Shook, 3 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $225.

• 8118 E. Mellwood Road, residential, William Johnson, 11:45 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $200.

• 6310 Colonel Glenn Road, No. 632, residential, Sheila Lovett, 2:31 a.m. Jan. 12, property value unknown.

• 1608 S. University Ave., commercial, Metro PCS, 4:25 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $301.

72205

• 4936 W. Markham St., commercial, First Security, 3:31 a.m. Jan. 12, property value unknown.

72206

• 310 W. 17th St., commercial, Trinity Episcopal, 5 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $380.

• 2001 Main St., residential, Javier Sedllos, 12 a.m. Jan. 13, property value unknown.

72209

• 2401 W 65th St., commercial, Magnuson Hotel, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 7, property valued at $551.

• 9621 I-30, commercial, Arkansas Copier, 11:40 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $100.

• 6815 Forbing Road, residential, Natalia Kiltore, 12 a.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,291.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Shannon Lowe, 1 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $650.

• 2715 W. 65th St., commercial, Valero, 3:30 a.m. Jan. 12, property valued at $300.

• 8905 Victoria Dr., residential, Jacklin Womack, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $201.

• 8218 Baseline Road, commercial, JD Concrete & Construction, 2:58 a.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $152.

• 8219 Interstate 30, commercial, Days Inn, 6:38 p.m. Jan. 13, property valued at $200.

72103

• 10624 Otter Creek East Blvd., commercial, Southern Liquidation, 4:15 p.m. Jan. 10, property valued at $1,337.

72211

• 11316 Huron Lane, commercial, Market Place Pharmacy, 3 p.m. Jan. 8, property valued at $4,000.

• 13111 W. Markham St., No. 195, residential, Elayna Hays, 11 p.m. Jan. 11, property valued at $600.

72223

• 4710 Sam Peck Road, residential, Robert Johnson, 12:45 p.m. Jan. 7, property value unknown.

• 6424 The Divide Parkway, residential, Araya Holder, 12 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $350.

• 16900 Chenal Parkway, commercial, Legacy Wine and Spirits, 12 a.m. Jan. 9, property valued at $1,001.

72227

• 23 Towne Park Court, residential, Kendra Alexander, 5 a.m. Jan. 9, property value unknown.