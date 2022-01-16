Business people

MUGS

Inboden

Calvillo

• Kevan Inboden joined Beaver Water District on Jan. 3 as the chief operating officer. He served on several boards and committees while in the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce.

• Ashley Wardlow has been named interim president and chief executive officer of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. She joined the chamber in 2020 as executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Tech Summit.

• HoganTaylor LLP announced the following employees in Fayetteville have received promotions: Taylor Townsend, Austin Bryan, Andrew Dunlap, Olivia Lange and Amanda Sowell. HoganTaylor has more than 300 employees and provides tax, assurance, risk, business advisory, accounting, technology and many specialty and industry-focused services in Arkansas and Oklahoma.

• Ashley Calvillo, advanced practice registered nurse, recently joined Baptist Health Lung Center, 1001 Towson Ave., Suite 400 in Fort Smith. She earned a master of science in nursing from Walden University.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwadg.com Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.