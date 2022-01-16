Calendar 01-16-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Jan. 16

Amos Chapel to honor MLK

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16. Amos Chapel's worship service will feature the youth department presentations on "How Dr. King inspires Me." Guests will include praise dancers, Marie and the Girls; saxophonist, Darnell Cannward; and King's "I Have a Dream Speech" by the Rev. Marcus Morton. The general public is invited to attend. Masks are required. MLK Day is Monday, Jan. 17.

Jefferson County Historical Society to meet

The Jefferson County Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave., according to a news release. Timothy G. Nutt, director of the Historical Research Center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock, will be the guest speaker. His talk will be on the history of Jefferson County's Catholic churches. The public is invited to attend the meeting. Masks and other covid-19 precautions will be required at the meeting. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Details: Jefferson County Historical Society, (870) 541-5402.

KingFest Celebration set

Although the annual parade was canceled, the 38th annual PBICVR Original KingFest Celebration (OKFC) will be held. The national virtual Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock will be held from noon Sunday, Jan. 16, through 12:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, when the the Martin Luther King Day of Service begins. Two Pine Bluff pastors will be among speakers Sunday: Josue Martinez of Pine Bluff First Assembly of God and Leon Jones Sr. of Good Faith/Carr United Methodist Church. Justice Sunday Service Around the Clock can be viewed Jan. 16 at www.400yaahc.gov.

ASC hosts auditions for Robin Hood production

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host auditions for "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood" Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Auditions are by appointment only. ASC invites community members ages 10 and older to sign up. For more information and to register for auditions, visit asc701.org/auditions. Performance dates are scheduled for Friday through Sunday, March 11-13. "This frantically funny, Monty Python-esque retelling of the classic 'Robin Hood' tale, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, is a jaunt through Sherwood Forest you won't soon forget," according to a news release. Script selections will be available during the audition. To request a selection earlier, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 16

One Pine Bluff Praying services set

One Pine Bluff Praying Together services are held at area churches in the months with five Sundays, according to a city spokesman. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 16 – Family Church, Pine Bluff campus, 2309 S. Poplar St.; Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Church, 4210 E. Ohio St.; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

Monday, Jan. 17

Agencies to close on MLK Day

Several agencies will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17: Pine Bluff City Hall and related offices, Jefferson County and related offices, Altheimer City Hall, White Hall City Hall, The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System, Liberty Utilities and state offices. The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas offices will be closed, however SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will take patients to their cancer and dialysis treatments.

House of Bread opens pantry

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry Jan. 17 from 1-2 p.m. or until all food boxes are gone. Only one box per household will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Everyone is required to wear a mask, according to a news release. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2022. Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's license.) People won't receive food boxes if they don't have the information required, according to the release.

Through Monday, Jan. 17

UAPB accepts youth entires for snack recipe contest

Pine Bluff youth, ages 5-18, are invited to submit original snack recipes for the 2022 Snack Recipe Contest. Entries must be received by Jan. 17. The event is sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Extension Family and Consumer Sciences and 4-H Programs, according to a news release. Recipe judging will be based on originality, creativity and nutritional value. The first-place prize is a $100 gift card, the second-place prize is a $75 gift card, and the third-place prize is a $50 gift card. Each entrant is required to fill out an entry form and must submit the original recipe and a photo by email to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-nutrition outreach coordinator, at hensont@uapb.edu or to Teki Hunt, Extension specialist-director of 4-H Youth Development Programs, at huntjimenezt@uapb.edu. For entry forms or details, contact Henson or Hunt.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 18

Ivy Center announces plans

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will host the following events: Jan. 18 – 6-7 p.m. – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quiz Bowl Competition will be held virtually on Zoom. Prizes will be awarded to winners. Seventh through 12th graders are invited to participate. A study guide will be emailed upon request. Jan. 25 – 10 a.m. – Ivy Center Board Members and the UAMS South Central representative will speak to Pine Bluff High School students about "Let's Talk About Excellence!" (Covid rules will be in place at this in-person presentation.) For more information including the Zoom link information, go the Ivy Center for Education's Facebook page or send an email to mattie1908@gmail.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Jan. 20

Free health screenings set

A free community-wide health screening event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center. The Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation in partnership with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas Minority Health Commission, the city of Pine Bluff, and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) will participate in the event, according to a news release. The minority health commission will provide various screenings including those for blood pressure, glucose, A1C, cholesterol, BMI (Body mass index), oxygen/pulse and HIV. The prostate cancer foundation will provide a non-invasive blood test for the prostate specific antigen (PSA).

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 22

SEA concert group hosts performances

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association 2021-22 season returns to live events at the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) Fine Arts Center. The association will host Tuba Skinny on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. and the Little Mermaid, the annual musical, will be held March 7-12 with 13 shows at the center. Details: https://searkconcert.org or Facebook.

ASC to host CrEATe Lab cooking series

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., to host its CrEATe Lab nutritious cooking series with eight new sessions. Students ages 10-17 will learn with Faith Anaya, owner of Little Rock cooking school Kids Cook! Class runs from 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 22, 29, Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, March 5, 12. The cost is $35 for all eight sessions. CrEATe Lab includes hands-on cooking, gardening and shopping. For more information, contact ASC Education Programs Manager Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375. To register visit, asc701.org/create-lab. This event is sponsored by the Arkansas Out of School Network.

Through Monday, Jan. 24

Applications for 2022 Governor's School open

Student applications are open for the 2022 Arkansas Governor's School. The deadline to apply is Jan. 24. Arkansas Tech University at Russellville will host the 43rd AGS July 5 through Aug. 1, according to a news release. AGS serves approximately 400 students during the summer before their senior year in high school. Eligible students interested in attending should inquire with their school counselors about the nomination process. Information is also available at www.atu.edu/ags by sending an e-mail to ags@atu.edu.

Blue & You Fitness Challenge deadline set

The community is invited to join Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health in building a healthier Arkansas through the 2022 Blue and You Fitness Challenge. The team registration deadline is Jan. 24. Individuals can then join a team Feb. 1-28. During the challenge, participants will log their daily activity in the Wellable app to earn points for their team or sync fitness devices and allow it upload the data for them. The Blue & You Fitness Challenge runs from March 1 through May 31, according to a news release. Details: https://blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com/

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Water use topic at Soil and Water conference

Arkansas farmers and other agriculture professionals will share how adoption of new technology and practices have improved irrigation efficiency as part of the online Arkansas Soil and Water Education Conference. This year's virtual meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 26. Continuing education units are available for certified crop advisers. The meeting will also be recorded and available for later replay, according to a news release. To register, visit https://bit.ly/Ark-Soil-Water-22.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Little Rock VA sets next virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock Veterans Affairs Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual claims clinic for veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 27. To reserve a time to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. Jan. 26, according to a news release. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

Lt. Governor to speak at GOP meeting

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin will be the guest speaker for the next meeting of the Jefferson County Republican Committee. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Larry's Pizza, 4900 Dollarway Road, at White Hall, according to a news release from David L. Singer, county GOP chairman.

The Links to host virtual session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to attend "Preparing for the Business World: Empowering Success" on Zoom at 7 p.m. Jan. 27. This is the final session of the Preparing our Community for Success virtual series. The event will provide information to empower people professionally and personally, according to a news release. The presenters are Glenda Swain, Trudy Redus, Brian Thomas, and Tracy Knowlton. The Zoom link is https://zoom.us/j/94423877911?pwd=Q0ExQ2N5WTRDeHNLTlFkWDh6OW9GUT09 with meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876. To call, dial by location to +1 646 558 8656 US (New York.)

Parole Board meeting set

The Arkansas Parole Board will meet at 9 a.m. Jan. 27 in the Richard Lee Richardson Auditorium, 1302 Pike Ave., Suite B149, at North Little Rock. The full calendar of hearings and meetings can be found on the board's website under Meeting Information and Hearings & Board Schedule. Details: https://doc.arkansas.gov/parole-board/meeting-information/hearings-board-schedule/ or (501) 682-3850.

Through Friday, Jan. 28

White Hall Library sets art deadline

The White Hall Library is seeking submissions for its Tiny Art Show. Participants must return their work to the library by Jan. 28 to be part of the show which runs through February. All art will be returned to the artist, according to a news release. Details: Ellen Bauer, White Hall Library branch manager, (870) 247-5064.

Small Works art on display

The Arkansas Arts Council will host the 2022 Small Works on Paper touring artists exhibition at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center at Little Rock through Jan. 28. The display features 28 artists, including Rashawn Penister of Pine Bluff and Crystal Jennings of Rison, according to a news release. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Saturday, Jan. 29

City to host New Year's cleanup

The community is invited to participate in the Pine Bluff 2022 New Year Community Cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 29. Participants should meet at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 8 a.m. to receive supplies and sign up for clean-up sites. Volunteers will also need to provide their own transportation to the sites throughout the city. The cleanup is an effort to start the new year out right with a cleaner city, according to a news release. Details: mayor's office, (870) 730-2004.

Through Saturday, Jan. 29

ASC hosts exhibition Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is hosting "Beyond Labels | Más Allá De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie DePoyster," a portrait exhibition. DePoyster is a bilingual Puerto Rican artist interested in bringing communities together through art. This exhibition will run through Jan. 29.

Monday, Jan. 31

USDA/1890 scholars program application deadline set

The application deadline for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)/1890 National Scholars Program is Jan. 31, said Belinda Demmings Bell, USDA liaison for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The program awards scholarships to students attending one of 19 historically black land-grant universities. High school seniors entering their freshman year of college and rising college sophomores and juniors are eligible to apply. Scholars receive full tuition towards a bachelor's degree, books and the cost of room and board. During the summer, the students will receive an internship with a USDA agency. Details: https://www.usda.gov/partnerships/1890NationalScholars.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Waterfowler Hall of Fame postpones ceremony

The Arkansas Waterfowler Hall of Fame will host its induction ceremony at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Chenal Country Club at Little Rock. The event benefits the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie at Stuttgart, which houses the Hall of Fame. The ceremony will highlight honorees from the classes of 2020 and 2021, according to a news release. Details: grandprairiemuseum.com or waterfowlerhof.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Alphas to host Valentine fundraising gala

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation (SEAJF) annual Valentine Scholarship Fundraiser gala will be held at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The community is invited to attend. The colors will be all black with a touch of gold. This fundraiser will include a catered meal by First Class Catering/James Rice and dancing, according to a news release. Organizers will follow guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Individual tickets are $40 each or a table of 10 for $400. Sponsorships are: Jewel level $5,000; Yellow Rose level $2,500; Old Gold level $1,000; and Black level $400. Donations to the SEAJF are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Checks should be payable by Feb. 4 to the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) organization, or Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., P.O. Box 3159, Pine Bluff, AR 71611. Details: Gregory Murray at (870) 550-4281.

Through Tuesday, Feb. 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

Schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state could receive funds to further their work. The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting applications for mini grants. Agencies can request up to $2,000. The foundation is updating the mini grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment, according to a news release. Applications for 2022 grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation by Feb. 15. To submit an application or for details visit https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Jefferson Regional Foundation sets ball

Jefferson Regional Foundation is planning the Winter Wonderland Ball 2022 for Feb. 19. The event will feature live entertainment, according to the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce newsletter. Tickets are $250. For ticket and sponsorship information, interested people may contact Laura Beth Shaner, foundation development officer, at (870) 541-7210.

Through Monday, Feb. 28

Arsenal to conduct prescribed burns

The Arkansas Forestry Division will be conducting multiple prescribed and controlled burns at the Pine Bluff Arsenal now until the end of February, depending on the weather. The local community should not be alarmed if they see large plumes of smoke coming from the Arsenal, according to a news release. All controlled burns will be conducted by specially-trained and equipped crews skilled at fire management operations, according to the release.

Through Tuesday, March 1

Virtual Beginning Farmer Classes set

The Center for Arkansas Farms and Food (CAFF) will present a new round of Beginning Farmer Classes virtually on Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 1. Class times are 6-8:30 p.m. Each course costs $10 and will be presented via Zoom. The classes were redesigned to highlight the practices of successful farmers and offer learning activities with information from local service providers and regional farmers, according to a news release. CAFF is a center of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. To register, visit https://farmandfoodsystem.uada.edu/classes/.

Friday, March 4

Ag Hall of Fame plans ceremony

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame rescheduled its induction ceremony from Aug. 20 due to safety concerns surrounding the increase in covid-19 cases in Arkansas. The induction ceremony is now scheduled for March 4, 2022, according to a news release. The new class includes: Long-time ag educator Joe Don Greenwood of Hermitage; Andrew Wargo III of Watson, farm manager for the 15,000-acre Baxter Land Co. for more than 50 years; the late Russell Roy Reynolds, director of the U.S. Forest Service Crossett Experimental Forest for 34 years; retired Cooperative Extension Service Director Rick Cartwright of Fayetteville; former Arkansas Farm Bureau President Randy Veach of Manila; and Mark Waldrip of Moro, founder of Armor Seed Co. Details: www.arfb.com.

Through Friday, March 4

Zeta Phi Beta seeks scholarship applicants

Epsilon Zeta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. seeks applicants for two scholarships. The sorority will provide a $1,000 to a young woman enrolled at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and a $500 scholarship to a young woman enrolled at Southeast Arkansas College, according to a news release. An applicant must have a 3.0 grade point average. The application, an official transcript, and letters of recommendation on the letter writer's official letterhead, may be emailed to epilonzz.pb@gmail.com and/or mailed to P.O. Box 1161, Pine Bluff, AR 71613, by March 4. Details: Mary Liddell at marylddll@yahoo.com or call (870) 643-2383.

Through Saturday, March 5

'Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle' exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, through March 5, according to a news release. The exhibit was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. This exhibition will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints.

Tension and Protection exhibit open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will showcase an exhibit, "Tension and Protection: Textile Work by Suzannah Schreckhise" in the International Paper Gallery through March 5, according to a news release. This exhibition features Schreckhise's textile work, combining her crochet series and her ongoing mask series, "Breath." Schreckhise is a multidisciplinary visual artist based in Fayetteville.

Thursday, March 10

Chamber reschedules annual dinner

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its annual dinner to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The date was changed from Feb. 3 due to concerns over increased covid-19 cases, according to the Chamber newsletter. Former White Hall Bulldog football Coach Bobby Bolding will be the special guest speaker. Tickets are $60 each. The Chamber is still selling sponsorships for this event. Details: Jennifer Kline, Chamber director, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Through Sunday, May 1

Ministry group seeks applicants for free home repairs

Ozark Mission Project (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC,) will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application for the free projects. The deadline to apply is May 1, 2022, according to a news release. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

Thursday, May 5

Chamber to host Business Expo

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce rescheduled its Business Expo for May 5, 2022. Because of rising covid infections, the Chamber postponed the expo that was previously set for Aug. 19, 2021. Due to the fact the expo was postponed as a precautionary measure, the Chamber is reserving participants' booth payments and/or sponsorships for the 2022 event and holding their spots for them, according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: Jennifer Kline at the Chamber, (870) 535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Underway

Inside dining set at Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Weekdays

Neighbor to Neighbor open 5 days a week

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., has reopened five days a week. The agency will be open Monday through Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. For the sake of safety, Neighbor to Neighbor will continue serving to-go lunches at the door from noon to 1 p.m. and are available to anyone who is hungry. Masks are required to enter the building and hand sanitizer will be available at the door, according to a news release. New clients or those seeking assistance with bills or medications should call (870) 534-2883 for an appointment.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.