Crews plan work on I-430 overpass

An overpass on Interstate 430 near Shackleford Crossings in Little Rock will require lane closings in and around the overpass and the Interstate 430/Interstate 630 interchange on Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

A maintenance crew performing work on the overpass from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., weather permitting, will require a double outside lane closings on southbound I-430.

The following lane closings also will take place:

• The on-ramp from South Shackleford and Hermitage roads to southbound I-430 will be closed.

• I-430 southbound to Shackleford Crossing off-ramp will be closed.

• I-630 westbound to I-430 southbound flyover reduced to one lane.

• I-630 westbound auxiliary lane to I-430 southbound auxiliary lane on-ramp will be in a yield condition.

Drivers needing to access Shackleford Crossing from I-430 and I-630 should use these exits:

• I-430 southbound will need to use exit 6B to South Shackleford Road.

• I-630 westbound will need use exit 8B to South Shackleford Road.