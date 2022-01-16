Sections
Disaster recovery centers will open in northeast Arkansas starting Tuesday

by The Associated Press | Today at 10:17 p.m.
A house lies on its roof in Monette, yards from its foundation, on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after storms late Dec. 10 and early Dec. 11 spawned dozens of tornadoes in five states. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

LITTLE ROCK — Three joint state and federal disaster centers are set to open in northeast Arkansas to assist those affected by tornadoes that killed two people in the area in December.

Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Small Business Administration and state and local agencies will be available to answer questions about disaster assistance, according to a statement from FEMA.

The centers will open Tuesday in Trumann, Wednesday in Monette and Thursday in Newport. The centers in Trumann and Monette will then be open Mondays-Saturdays and the Newport center will be open Thursdays and Fridays.

The Dec. 10 and 11 storms spawned dozens of tornadoes that left more than 90 people dead in five states, including a man in Monette and woman in Leachville.

President Joe Biden has declared five counties —  Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff —  as major disaster areas because of the storms.

Residents of any of the five counties may visit any of the disaster recovery centers for assistance.

