The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County clerks' offices from Jan. 4 - 10.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

21-409. Robert E. Petersen v. Cathern Petersen

21-470. Martay Nolan v. Tyler Nolan

21-511. Shannon Hall v. Stephen Hall

21-264. Matt Coleman v. Dana Coleman

21-267. Gwenda Swearingen v. Joey Swearingen

21.370. Phillip White v. Deanna White

21-422. David Clear v. Angela Clear

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

20-140. James Hulsey v. Frances Hulsey

21-149. Ashley Brain v. Steven Brain

21-281. Caitlyn Mize v. Dalton Mize