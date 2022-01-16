Djokovic on Australian Open's Day 1 program

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play his first-round Australian Open match on Monday night on a Day 1 program announced while he was still in legal limbo.

A court hearing for the defending and nine-time Australian Open champion's appeal against deportation ended earlier today. Tournament organizers released the match schedule for the first day of competition more than an hour later, when a verdict was still pending.

Federal Court Chief Justice James Allsop said he and two fellow judges hoped to reach a verdict before the weekend is over. The top-ranked male tennis player needs to win the appeal to defend his Australian Open title.

Djokovic fought in a daylong urgent hearing the government's attempt to deport him based on Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's assessment that the top-ranked player is considered a "talisman of a community of anti-vaccination sentiment."

Hawke's lawyer Stephen Lloyd took aim at Djokovic's anti-vaccination stance and his "history of ignoring covid safety measures."

Lloyd pointed to Djokovic testing positive for covid-19 last month and attending a French media interview while infectious and removing his mask for a photo shoot. Djokovic has acknowledged that he made an error of judgment in those actions.

"The minister took the view that his presence in Australia would encourage people to emulate his apparent disregard for ... safety measures," Lloyd said.

Lloyd said that Djokovic's "presence in Australia was seen to pose an overwhelming risk."

The minister canceled Djokovic's visa on Friday on the grounds that his presence in Australia may be a risk to the health and "good order" of the Australian public and "may be counterproductive to efforts at vaccination by others in Australia."

Australia has one of the highest covid-19 vaccination rates in the world.

Djokovic's lawyers argued that the minister provided no evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia may "foster anti-vaccination sentiment."

Djokovic's lawyer Nick Wood also said the minister had failed to take into account how deporting Djokovic might "galvanize anti-vax activists," as happened when the 34-year-old Serb faced deportation shortly after arriving in Melbourne on Jan. 5.

Djokovic supporters had called for a boycott of the Australian Open.

Hundreds of activists held a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex that hosts the Australian Open on Saturday and planned another for Monday over Djokovic's treatment.

"We're at Rod Laver Arena to support Novak. He's won nine (Australian Open) titles here. Hopefully this will be No. 10 -- if he can get out of quarantine and get his visa back," said Harrison McLean, one of the rally organizers. "We're a peaceful movement, here to raise awareness and support everyone's freedom of choice."

Lloyd said Hawke realized that canceling Djokovic's visa "would result in some level of unrest." But the minister's concerns about the consequences of the Serb staying were greater.

