Driver, pedestrian killed on highways

One person died in a single-vehicle crash in rural Yell County on Monday, and a pedestrian was killed when he was struck on a highway in Saline County on Friday morning, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Lance Barnes, 33, of Dardanelle was driving east on Arkansas 22 in rural Yell County about 2 p.m. Monday when his 2004 Ford crossed the centerline and left the road on the left side, traveling down a hill and hitting a tree.

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Daniel Barajas, 38, of Albuquerque, N.M., was killed just after 6 a.m. Friday when he was struck by three vehicles in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 in Saline County.

Barajas was pronounced dead on the scene by Saline County Coroner Allyn West.

Troopers reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the incident, the report states.