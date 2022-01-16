Fayetteville looks to relaunch $100 vaccine incentive program, leave bank for employees

By the numbers

As of Friday, 54.7% of 227,307 Washington County residents at least 5 years old were fully vaccinated. Another 13% were partially immunized.

Source: Arkansas Department of Health

FAYETTEVILLE -- Administrators hope to get more people fully vaccinated against covid-19 by giving them $100.

The City Council has on its agenda Tuesday an item to reopen a program providing $100 to anyone living or working in the city who gets fully vaccinated over the next two months. The item is on the consent agenda, meaning it will pass without discussion unless a council member objects.

The city had such a program from August to October. It provided $100 to 1,631 people who got fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated refers to people who receive two shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The proposed eligibility period for the reopened program is Tuesday through March 18. It does not include booster shots.

Additionally, the measure would establish a leave bank to compensate city employees if they test positive for covid-19 and have to miss work. Employees would have 40 hours this year, in addition to their regular paid sick time, to pull from if they get covid-19.

"We wanted to bring that back and encourage folks who are unvaccinated to be vaccinated, and also to set up a leave bank in case we have a lot of city employees who come down with covid-19," Mayor Lioneld Jordan told the council Tuesday during an agenda-setting session.

The city had a federally required program that ended in December 2020 providing up to 80 hours of leave for employees who had to miss work because of covid-19. Employees had to use their regular sick or vacation hours through all of last year if they tested positive and could not work, said Missy Cole, the city's human resources director.

The new leave bank could use up to $200,000 from the city's general fund. It is intended for employees who cannot work from home because of a covid-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status, she said.

"We're wanting to make sure they don't come into work and expose other employees," Cole said.

In August, the council approved using up to $400,000 in federal American Rescue Plan money for a vaccine incentive program for Fayetteville residents. The fund still has $236,900.

People could apply to receive the cash through the city's website. Residents had to upload proof they lived in the city, such as a copy of a utility bill, and a picture of their vaccination card. People who work in the city but live elsewhere could submit proof of employment, such as a pay stub, along with their vaccination card. An application kiosk also was set up at city hall.

Applications took about two days to process and residents were notified once they were approved. Cash had to be picked up in person at city hall.

Vaccine incentive programs have varied widely across the country with mixed results.

Arkansas launched a program in late May giving out lottery tickets or gift certificates for hunting and fishing licenses. The ongoing program has given away more than 32,000 lottery tickets and nearly 11,000 hunting and fishing license certificates, according to a state Department of Health spokeswoman.

Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery helped get more than 100,000 residents vaccinated, according to a study from Harvard University. The lottery was open from May to June and involved a weekly drawing for a $1 million prize for adults and college scholarships for residents 12 to 17 years old. The program cost the state about $5.6 million, according to an Aug. 6 story from Cleveland.com.

Health experts say Ohio's program may have been an outlier. For the most part, first doses in the United States bumped up slightly once several incentive programs launched nationally, but quickly tapered off, according to a July 15 report from ABC News.

Other major Northwest Arkansas cities have not launched incentive programs for the general population. The University of Arkansas started a series of weekly prize drawings for students to get fully vaccinated in September. Prizes included $500 scholarships, $100 parking permit credits and $100 bookstore gift cards, as well as a more limited number of travel or event packages.

More than 12,000 students entered, and 355 students received prizes, said Mark Rushing, university spokesman. The university does not have a plan to continue the program for the spring semester, although it may consider it moving forward, he said.

Covid-19 tests are advertised at Collier Drug in Fayetteville Thursday Jan. 13, 2022. The City Council for its Tuesday agenda has an item to reopen the incentive program the city had last year providing $100 for residents and people who work in the city to get fully vaccinated against covid-19. Visit nwaonline.com/220116Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

