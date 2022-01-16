Fort Smith directors discuss recent effects of 5% local bidder preference policy

FORT SMITH -- City directors had a lengthy discussion Tuesday evening about whether the 5% local bidder preference policy is still beneficial in today's economy.

The city ordinance was amended in 2015 to keep tax and rate dollars in the local economy. Local bidders are given preference over those outside Fort Smith on certain contracts when the local bidder is underbid by more than 5%.

The maximum monetary amount a bidder may benefit from a local preference is $100,000. Local bidders are defined in the ordinance as maintaining at least one staffed place of business within the city, paying real or personal property taxes to the county for two successive years and has a valid business registration/license with the city.

Ward 3 Director Lavon Morton requested discussion the policy at the recent work session, saying he's concerned it could potentially discourage outside bidders from bidding on contracts. He cited another work session item -- the construction of Cell A-6 at the Fort Smith Sanitary Landfill -- noting it only had a single bidder.

Morton said he thinks complex construction contracts need more than one bid. He defined complex contracts as costing half a million dollars or more.

"If they know that their profit is going to be reduced if they have to subtract 5% of the gross amount of their contract from their bid to deal with the local preference, and they know that they're taking the risk on a fixed-price contract, then they might say 'you know, it's not worth it to us to do all the work necessary to understand this complicated project and to submit a bid that we're going to lose,'" he said, referring to outside bidders.

At-Large Director Robyn Dawson noted the $100,000 maximum means it's smaller contracts that are more affected by the local preference.

Morton said he doesn't disagree, but that $100,000 is still a substantial amount of money and he thinks the city has an obligation to give taxpayers the best possible cost on construction contracts. He said recieving fewer bids on a contract has probably become more prominent in recent years.

City Administrator Carl Geffken reminded the directors the city can exclude some contracts in order to get the best value.

Dawson said she thinks the city should also note the effects of using a local bidder.

"We absolutely want to get the best price and the best quality for the citizens. Absolutely. But we can't just look at that price," Dawson said. "We have to look at when we hire locally not only are we paying this amount of money, but we're keeping our people working. We're using our economy to drive it, and the money comes right back in. And then there's benefits for restaurants and just whatever when we use local people."

At-Large Director Kevin Settle said the board helped change state law so Arkansas and each city also has a preference for local bidders. He said he thinks that makes things fair, and if outside bidders want to do business and invest in the city, they can also work to become local bidders.

"The reason we did this was because we were getting outside people lowballing it and then doing a change order at the end, and then we hear from our companies here how we were not giving investment into the city," he said.

Settle suggested if the city is worried about the number of bids it recieves, they should advertise in newspapers further away than it already does.

"Any time there's less than three bidders on a contract, I always question whether or not the city is giving a fair look at the best price. Again, I'm not saying we absolutely have to do away with it. That's not my position. I just want to adjust what our rules are so that we make sure we get a fair price," Morton said.

"I would just ask the administration to work with the department heads and the engineers who know about this bidding process, and see if we can't come up with some modification within the state law and what it allows that will get us an assurance that it will treat the citizens the best way we can," he continued.

Settle said he thinks getting contractors and labor is hard right now, and the city should prepare to receive a couple of bids despite wanting multiple.

"At our weekly mayors meeting, the Northwest Arkansas mayors, conversation went to whether or not we should be going to other states to hold job fairs to attract contractors to move to Arkansas. They're really struggling to get contractors to do the work," Mayor George McGill said.

McGill said the mayors discussed going to states with less robust economies and trying to attract contractors to move to Arkansas.

"The deal is workers. Speaking from a person married to a contractor, you can't get employees is the problem," Dawson said.

Geffken said the city has already made a concerted effort to push contract notifications to a further radius. He said they also get picked up by online databases, where the city receives requests for more information.

"We are trying," Geffken said. "It's just as you've all said, in each instance it is so individual that sometimes it works smoothly and sometimes it doesn't. And that may be one of the instances where we turn around and say 'here is a condition to meet' before instituting that."

"Any time we do a big project, whether it's construction or maybe there's a design engineering firm involved or something like that, we do have those folks reach out to the contractors that they know of that have done this kind of work with them before," Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman added. "Just like we asked Terracon to send out the notice of our cell construction project. Consulting engineers will do that also, in addition to our normal process of publishing it in whatever paper, putting it on our website and things like that."