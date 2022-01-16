Harmony Of Titans: 'Phoenix Ascending' for Haas, Schmidt

FAQ

SoNA:

‘Phoenix Ascending’

WHAT — Heather Schmidt’s Piano Concerto No. 4 plus Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2 and Marquez’s Danzon No. 2

WHEN — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22

WHERE — Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville

COST — $35-$57

INFO — sonamusic.org

If you read about the lives of pianist/composer Heather Schmidt and Paul Haas, music director of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, you might wonder how they ever found time to perform together.

Haas, as his fans in Northwest Arkansas know, helms not only SoNA but Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra in Canada and conducts as a guest orchestras across the country, composes, creates as an installation artist and is living the back-to-the-land life in upstate New York with his musician wife and their children -- "you know, the usual: chickens, trees, meditating, ice skating, hanging out with my incredible family."

He's also in the middle of launching "Audition Mastery," which he says he designed with David Krauss (principal trumpet, Met Opera Orchestra) "to be the gold standard online training for orchestral musicians who want to win a job, get into a great school, or simply play better under pressure."

Schmidt's schedule, however, makes Haas' look tame by comparison. According to her biography, she began studies in piano at the age of 4 and composition at the age of 5. She pursued double majors in piano performance and composition throughout her musical education, studying at Juilliard in New York City and at Indiana University, where, at age 21, she became the youngest student to receive a Doctor of Music degree. In addition to her solo recitals, she regularly performs as a guest soloist with orchestras. She's also a composer for film, television and video games, including "Empire of the Sharks" for SyFy channel, "Jurassic School" for Netflix, "Break-Up Nightmare" for Lifetime TV, "Elvis Lives" for AXS TV, the independent comedy feature "How to Get Rid of a Body and Still Be Friends," and the video game "Homesick." Oh, and she's written and directed four short films.

Schmidt and Haas met when he programmed one of her concertos, "Phoenix Ascending," with the Thunder Bay Symphony Orchestra a few years back. "We instantly hit it off," he says. "She's a wonderful pianist, a fantastic composer, and a great collaborator.

"The audience went completely nuts after her performance, with a huge standing ovation, and it was due to both her performance on the piano and the power of the piece itself," he remembers. "After that, how could I not bring her to Northwest Arkansas? It was, as they say, a done deal."

"I have always loved the mythology of the phoenix," Schmidt says about her composition. "At the time I wrote the music, there was also a personal story that was relevant. The piece is dedicated to my former composition teacher Allan Bell, who I studied with from ages 14 through 17. At the time I wrote the piece, he had been near death, and then was given a second chance at life with a liver transplant. So the death and rebirth of the phoenix was inspired by both this personal connection and also my general fascination with the phoenix.

"I have so far composed six piano concertos, and I would say that No. 4 is probably my favorite."

“Marquez’s ‘Danzon No. 2’ is one of the most popular Latin pieces out there for orchestra, and I’m excited to guide our SoNA audience on an exploration all of those fantastic rhythms and hypnotic melodies,” says Paul Haas, conductor of the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas. “Sibelius’ 2nd Symphony? Quite simply, one of my favorites, both to listen to and to conduct. You’ll never hear anything else like it, and the momentum of it always transports me into a clearer and bracingly powerful state of mind.” (Courtesy Photo)

