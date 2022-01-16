Homemakers clubs give back

During the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Club Christmas Council, members brought snacks and goodies to fill boxes and baskets for nurses at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

All six extension homemakers clubs participated: Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart N Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons and White Hall Willing Workers, according to a news release.

Club members filled 11 baskets for the hospital's nurses' stations.

"The members brought so much, they we were able to fill a few more goodie bags and hand them out to the Jefferson County Health Department, White Hall Library, Pine Bluff Library, Trinity Village and Blossoms Nursing Home in White Hall," according to the release.