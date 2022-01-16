



Happy birthday (Jan. 16): You learned manners and social behaviors at home, but you'll seek the extra polish and training that makes you comfortable in unfamiliar situations and gain an edge. Learning different customs and language opens the world to you. An educational pursuit will connect you with friends, money and love.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Half-hearted commitment won't produce half-hearted results, rather it will produce no results. The price for what you want is a full commitment. If you can't commit fully, maybe it's not the right thing to want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): This is a lucky day, especially when you add a little elbow grease, curiosity and research to the equation. A little work and a calculated risk will improve your lot.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You read people well. You know what they look like when they're interested in something. There's no one-size-fits-all answer to what people want today, so your observational talents will help you figure it out.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your goal is uncommon, so you don't have explicit instructions about how to get there. You'll get to make it up as you go. Keep at it and you'll wind up with something unique.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a cue from your guiding planet, the sun. The sun doesn't worry about giving equally to everyone; it shines for all. It's your job to radiate. It's their job to get warm.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Information is floating in; this is no coincidence. You're meant to learn, so gather it up and wait; there's more to come over. You'll know when to make your move because there will be a much stronger impulse spurring you on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Whatever resistance you have to your work, you'll still manage to get it done. Knowing this, you might decide to drop the friction; it only makes things harder. Give in to the toil.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): There's a discomfort in having to explain yourself. It does imply that others have a right to know the ins and outs of your decision-making, which, when you think about it, is an arguable premise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's too soon to say whether you like or agree with what is going on. Break it down, try to figure out the smaller pieces, then put it back together and see if the whole picture makes a little more sense.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Awkwardness happens. It's the natural byproduct of daring attempts and trying unfamiliar things. So much of life is awkward, that is if you're doing it right.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You're doing more than you used to and possibly more than you should. Irritations in the afternoon signal the need for rest. Can you arrange a break? Can you expect less from yourself?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The plot turns meta. Thinking into the thinking will be necessary. It takes a secure person to be objective about the inner world and open your own ideas up for a little scrutiny; you are such a person.

PROFOUND PRONOUNCEMENTS OF PLUTO

There’s an energy bump that comes with being on the right track. We notice how our vitality surges in certain situations, and particular people seem to activate our better angles. The sun aligns with Pluto to help us understand the significance of our attractions. What’s good for us will come with a sense of profundity.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

The full moon in Cancer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day recalls our security needs. Most of the world’s problems occur out of a sense that these needs are being threatened. Cancer is the sign of home. Home is the place where we feel safe. The crab creates his own safety and wears his shelter wherever he goes. What do we need to do to feel safe wherever we go? How would the world need to change? How would we need to change? Perhaps the ideas of Martin Luther King Jr. can inspire our answers. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Tuesday, Uranus goes direct. It won’t put an end to the silly miscommunications and mistakes (Mercury is still retrograde) but perhaps we’ll have a better sense of humor about it as we understand the underlying logic and lessons a little better. It’s like watching a show in our favorite genre. There’s comfort in the predictable plot, and pleasure in the twist.

Midweek, we welcome the season of Aquarius. The Leo moon puts an MGM-style lion’s roar to the start of this fun, and we know we’re in for a spectacular ride.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn women are known for their enduring beauty, but supermodel Kate Moss elevates the concept with her unwavering popularity. Does her inherent Capricorn respect for all things timeless and elegant have something to do with it? The style icon born under a mysterious, sensual Scorpio moon is known to be a connoisseur of vintage couture with a passion for antiques.



