I-49 lane closure set in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- Geotechnical soil sampling for improvements to the Battlefield Boulevard Bridge over Interstate 49 in Bentonville will result in a temporary overnight lane closure.

Weather permitting, crews will be present along I-49 near the Battlefield Boulevard overpass to perform the geotechnical boring between Monday and Friday . The work will require one temporary overnight lane closure during that time that will restrict southbound traffic to two lanes on I-49 between Arkansas 72 and the Battlefield Boulevard overpass, mile marker 86.8 to mile marker 87.5, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following day.

Advanced warning signs and orange barrels will control traffic. Caution is advised when traveling through work zones.