• Bobby Ganaway, pastor of Christian Living Fellowship in Leesville, La., said people worshipped near a large cross after a blaze linked to discarded fireworks on New Year's Eve destroyed much of their church, declaring, "we couldn't let the devil win."

• Patriarch Porfirije, 60, head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, tested positive for covid-19 and is isolating with mild symptoms, having taken over when the previous patriarch died in 2020 after contracting the coronavirus.

• David Choquehuanca, Bolivia's vice president, and six Cabinet ministers went into isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus a week after he got his first shot amid widespread criticism for waiting so long.

• Nicholas Alahverdian, 34, a Rhode Island man who is believed to have fled the U.S. and faked his death to evade prosecution on rape and financial fraud charges, was arrested in Glasgow, Scotland, and faces extradition after being found hospitalized with covid-19.

• Jason McMillan, 46, of Savannah, Ga., formerly a commercial loan officer at a Chatham County bank, was sentenced to 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $112,430 in restitution for using a stolen identity to obtain more than $750,000 in fraudulent loans.

• Connisheia Garcia, principal of Lealman Innovation Academy in Pinellas County, Fla., reported a substitute teacher to human resources after students said she yelled a racial slur in the classroom, leading to the teacher resigning and being put on a do-not-use list.

• Magdalena Andersson, Sweden's prime minister and a Social Democrat who has called for stricter immigration policies, says she was duped by a "dodgy operator" after she was criticized over reports that her house cleaner, a 25-year-old Nicaraguan woman, was detained on a charge of working in the country illegally.

• Rebecca Buckingham of the British charity People's Dispensary for Sick Animals said Magawa "was a truly exemplary HeroRAT," after the death of the African giant pouched rat that spent most of his life sniffing out land mines in Cambodia and was recognized for his lifesaving contributions, having sniffed out more than 100 mines and other pieces of ordnance.

• David Camardelle's mayoral office in Grand Isle, La., reported that electricity is finally fully up and running, more than five months after Hurricane Ida devastated the barrier island.