Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 01-16-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• T'S PLACE, 3714 Camden Road. Date of inspection Dec. 22, 2021. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Need to clean nonfood contact surfaces. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Kitchen floors need to cleaning. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• ARBY'S, 5507 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 21. Single service item being stored directly on floor. Single service items shall be at least six inches above the floor prevent contamination. Single service items were removed during time of inspection. Observation: Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous.

• KING'S AND QUEEN'S HOMESTYLE B, mobile, 1201 E. Harding Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• MEME'S LEARNING ACADEMY II, 1611 Brentwood Drive. Date of inspection Dec. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 2700 Olive St. Date of inspection Dec. 21. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• SWEET CHARLIEMAYS CAFE-PINE BLUFF, 3907 Camden Road, Suite 4. Dec. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed drink without lid and straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observed wiping cloth laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Single service item being stored directly on the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination.

• OCEANS FISH & CHICKEN, 2213 E. Harding Ave. Date of follow-up inspection Jan. 12. All violations were corrected at time of follow-up inspection.

• UNIVERSITY FOOD MART, 1702 University Drive. Date of inspection Dec. 21. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed ice bags not labeled. Label information shall include: (1) The common name of the FOOD, or an adequately descriptive identity statement, (2) (3) An accurate declaration of the quantity of contents; and (4) The name and place of business of the manufacturer, packer, or distributor, And (5) The name of the FOOD source for each MAJOR FOOD ALLERGEN contained in the FOOD (unless the FOOD source is already part of the common or usual name of the respective ingredient). Observed chicken stored directly on floor. Chicken must be stored six inches above the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with established regulations. Observed single service (items) stored on the floor. Single service must be stored six inches above the floor. Must use single service items in accordance to regulations.

• AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 8. Sliced tomatoes (42 degrees F) and sliced cheese (43 degrees F) in the prep cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.

• BIG BANJO PIZZA PARLOR, 4208 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed ice marker lid not clean. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice maker lid was cleaned during time of inspection. Observation: Cooler is unclean and needs to cleaned. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• CHURCH'S CHICKEN, 1601 S. Cherry St. Date of inspection Dec. 20. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Observed walk in cooler at temperature 48. Corrective Action: Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was discarded during time of inspection. Observed a box of single service items in storage area stored on the floor. Items must be stored to prevent contamination. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.