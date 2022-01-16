On dereliction of duty

A little over a year ago, the U.S. Capitol came under attack and Donald Trump did nothing.

Let's not forget that former President Trump was also commander-in-chief of all branches of our military service. Having said that, take a look at Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, paying particular attention to "dereliction of duty."

In retrospect, I thank God that Trump never served in the military during the era he suffered those debilitating bone-spurs when my generation was serving in Vietnam. I ask you, Senator Cotton, as a decorated military soldier: How would you feel about having him as your wingman?

RUSSELL LEMOND

Roland

Let vote count again

I have been holding my nose and voting for the lesser of two evils for various political offices for decades. In the past few years, I have had to do that in so many cases that I can't seem to breathe.

More recently still, I find most candidates to be so wrongheaded that I have trouble finding even a lesser of two evils that I can stomach. I can't support the alt-right-wingers or the Trump cultists that are attempting to disenfranchise the majority of voters in order to keep power in their own selfish hands. Nor can I support the so-called "progressives" who apparently think most Americans are either too lazy or too stupid or both to live their lives without government interference, so they want our government to "take care of" that majority--that is, our very inefficient and bureaucratic government. There are probably a few U.S. citizens that are lazy or stupid, but they are in the minority; most of us are quite capable of living a pretty good life without government oversight.

I would like my vote--and the votes of many reasonable centrists--to count again. I suggest that can happen by adding one more choice to the slate for every office: "None of the Above." The usual dissent to this idea is that it would cost too much money to have repeated elections. While I think it would be worth the cost to reclaim our democracy, I suspect there are probably ways to get around this.

Our politicians have shown that they can be very creative when it comes to achieving their agendas--wrongheaded as they are--so let them turn their minds to solving the problem.

RENEE HUNTER

Conway

Supply and demand

I had to laugh when I read Jeff Cook's letter concerning President Biden begging Saudi Arabia to pump more oil. Obviously he doesn't understand that the more they pump, the lower the price. It's called "supply and demand." Perhaps you've heard of it.

BOB HARRISON

Little Rock

Good and patriotic

I salute 9-year-old Kennedy Squyres, who wrote recently that everyone should wear masks and get vaccinated. You are a very good and patriotic citizen. Thank you!

PEGGY PERKINS

Little Rock

An end to pandemic

Let's make this the last year of the pandemic.

As the world struggles with the staggering impact of the omicron variant, it feels like we are right back where we started in 2020, with many of us wondering when this pandemic will ever end. If we don't want to be in the same spot again in 2023, we need to get serious about vaccinating the globe.

Wealthy countries have failed on global vaccine access, so the spread of omicron should come as no surprise. About 40 percent of the world's population have not received any vaccine doses, leaving them completely exposed to the virus. According to The ONE Campaign, wealthier countries are administering more than 13 times the number of booster shots than first shots in low-income countries.

As a mother and teacher, I understand how important it is for children to be in school and for their parents to be able to go to work. As a vaccinated citizen, I continue to notice disruptions in my daily life because of this virus. I cannot begin to imagine what life is like in countries where vaccines are not even an option.

The U.S. has shown strong leadership in the global fight against covid-19, but as we enter our third year of the pandemic, there is still more work to be done. For this reason, I am personally asking Congress, including Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, Rep. French Hill, and the Biden administration, to provide the resources and funding to reach the global goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the world by September 2022.

Until the vaccine is everywhere, this pandemic isn't going anywhere.

ANNE STEFANOVA

Little Rock

Heading backwards

Another year goes by, and meanwhile in Arkansas ...

Our governor gets his tax reduction for the oppressed rich people of Arkansas, and the Arkansas Legislature (aka the Arkansas Taliban) tramples on women's reproductive rights, makes it harder for some people to vote, and is deeply concerned about bathroom usage among school-age children.

And more help is on the way: Sarah Sanders to the rescue, Sarah Sanders to the rescue, Sarah Sanders to the Rescue (hum along to the tune of "Jim Dandy to the Rescue"). She will save us from those evil liberals who want to subsidize day care for children, make voting easier, pass maternity leave for expectant mothers, and make two years of college affordable for people in a poor state. She will restore white pride, prevent teachers from educating us about our racist past, eliminate the state income tax, make sure every family has firearms, prepare for her future run for president, frame Jan. 6, 2021, as just a few people getting a little wound up, and perhaps choose Trump as her running mate ... all without the benefit of any elective office experience.

During all this activity, Arkansas continues to lead the nation in low per capita incomes, lack of education, divorce rate, sex predators per capita, and childhood poverty. (I guess we can add gullibility to the list.)

BRUCE OWENS

Benton