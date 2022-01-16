LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Upcoming vaccine clinic | Municipal League's winter conference delayed | Marathon seeks volunteers

City slates shots clinic for Tuesday

Little Rock will hold a covid-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at 2516 Cantrell Road.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as well as Moderna shots, will be available for anyone receiving a first, second or booster dose.

Flu shots also will be offered along with lunch for attendees.

As part of the city's ongoing incentive to get residents vaccinated, $50 Visa debit cards will be distributed to those receiving a first or second dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Winter conference of league delayed

The Arkansas Municipal League's 2022 winter conference has been rescheduled from late January to late March.

The conference, which will take place at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock, is now scheduled for March 26-28, according to the Municipal League's website.

Volunteers sought for LR Marathon

Organizers of the Little Rock Marathon seek volunteers ahead of the March 5-6 events associated with race weekend.

"The Little Rock Marathon is one of the biggest events in Arkansas, and we couldn't make it happen without the help of our tremendous volunteers," Geneva Lamm, the marathon's executive director, said in a news release issued Tuesday. "Volunteering is one of the best ways to experience all the excitement of race weekend."

Interested parties can sign up online at littlerockmarathon.com/volunteers.

Zoo letting public name black rhino

The Little Rock Zoo seeks input on what to name an eastern black rhinoceros that was born at the zoo in November.

The name options are Kevin (a reference to conservationist Kevin Pietersen), Hatari ("danger" in Swahili), Enzi ("powerful" in Swahili), Thunder, and Clint the Black Rhino (a reference to country musician Clint Black).

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Monday, according to a zoo newsletter. Visit surveymonkey.com/r/V9FYHQ5 to vote.

Citywide cleanup set for March 12

Organizers with the group Keep Little Rock Beautiful have scheduled a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon March 12.

Residents are invited to organize a cleanup event in their neighborhoods or at the locations of their churches or businesses, according to a news release.

Applications can be found at keeplittlerockbeautiful.com and must be returned by Feb. 10.

The local group is an affiliate of the national nonprofit Keep American Beautiful.